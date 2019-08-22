e-paper
Thursday, Aug 22, 2019

Land of sandalwood, gold and monuments

Famous for its heritage monuments, sandalwood and gold, it has also contributed majorly to Indian classical music.

ht-school Updated: Aug 22, 2019 12:15 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Karnataka is known for its heritage. (Representational image)
Increase your knowledge about the land of sandalwood, gold and monuments. Bounded by Goa to the northwest, Maharashtra to the north, Telangana to the northeast, Tamil Nadu to the southeast, Kerala to the south and the Arabian Sea to the west, Karnataka was home to some of ancient and medieval India’s most powerful empires. Famous for its heritage monuments, sandalwood and gold, it has also contributed majorly to Indian classical music. 

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 12:14 IST

