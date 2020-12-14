Punjab school events: BCM Kindergarten kids showcase fitness

ht-school

BCM Kindergarten, Basant Avenue, Dugri, organised its annual sports day online on Saturday.

Various sports and races were conducted on the occasion. The motive of the event was to build confidence and self-esteem of students. The teachers lauded the efforts of the students. The principal spoke on the importance of such events.

St Joseph’s pupils raise awareness about human rights

The senior wing of St Joseph’s School, Sector 44, Chandigarh, organised an online poster making competition to mark Human Rights Day.

Students made posters to highlight the importance of human rights. Arshdeep Kaur, a Class 11 student, gave a speech on the relevance of the day. Principal Monica Chawla lauded students’ efforts.

Sky World student is NASTA-2020 district topper

Pavitra Kumaran, a student of Sky World School, Panchkula, was declared the district topper of the Knowledge and Awareness Mapping Platform (KAMP) – National Assessment for Scientific Temperament & Aptitude (NASTA) Examination. She secured 18th rank at the state level and 262 at the national level.

Sat Paul Mittal kids connect with students from Mexico

Sat Paul Mittal School, Ludhiana, in collaboration with AFS India, partnered with Green Valley School, Puebla, Mexico, during a virtual class exchange programme to foster intercultural dialogues.

Hosts Anahita and Amaira of Class 6 shared India’s cultural diversity with the students from Mexico. Satyan Sankalp, Aarav Marjara, Kushagra, Samjot, Amaira, Jasjot, and Arsheen showcased India’s rich and varied food history. Krisha, Prisha, Shenaya, and Sahana demonstrated yoga.

Students enjoyed learning about the culture and traditions of Mexico. Karin, Krisha, Arsheen, and Jasnoor performed bhangra during the grand finale.

Swachhta rankings: BCM, Chd Road, bags third spot

To improve the ranking of the city in Swachh Survekshan 2021, the MC announced swachhta rankings for schools, hotels, RWAs, government departments, and hospitals. Out of 72 applicants received under different categories, BCM School, Chandigarh Road, ranked third among all schools of the city.

Principal DP Guleria appreciated the support staff and teachers of the school for their constant concern for cleanliness.