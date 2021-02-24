IND USA
A child dressed as a tiger during a ‘Jungle party’ organised by Doon International School, Amritsar.
A child dressed as a tiger during a ‘Jungle party’ organised by Doon International School, Amritsar.
Punjab school events: Jungle party for Doon International children

The main objective of this animal safari was to help kindergartners learn about animals and their natural habitat.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 02:04 PM IST

The Kindergarten wing of Doon International School, Amritsar, conducted a special ‘Jungle Party’ for its students.

The main objective of this animal safari was to enable the kindergartners to learn more about animals and their natural habitat.

Children were exposed to various modules, facts about animals, rhymes, animal walks, and dance. It was a thrilling experience for the little kids that left an informative trail about animals in their minds.

Saapin’s School, Panchkula

The UKG students of the school created colourful pieces of art during a ‘Vegetable printing’ activity.

They used lady finger, capsicum, onions and other vegetables; dabbed them in vibrant hues and created appealing pieces of art. They were delighted to see different impressions created by cut vegetables and were delighted to learn this new use of vegetables. They all had great fun during the activity.

BCM School, Ludhiana

The school organised an interactive critical thinking session for the students of the primary wing on World Thinking Day.

Different online activities and games were organised to mark the occasion.

The activities helped improve students’ problem-solving ability, time management skills, and patience.

Principal Vandna Shahi appreciated the creative skills of the students. Teachers lauded their efforts.

AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

The Eco and Swacch Bharat Club of the school donated sanitary pads to Gurasra orphanage at Palsora, Chandigarh under the ‘Joy of Giving’ activities. The initiative was taken by the club to make the female inmates of the orphanage aware of the importance of maintaining menstrual hygiene.

KB DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Chandigarh

The NSS volunteers of the school geared up for an informative session on the management of E-waste and single-use plastic waste.

Rohit Kumar, president of Swarmani Youth Welfare Association, Khuda Ali Sher village, told volunteers about the best management techniques for disposing of e-waste and plastic waste. At the end of the session, he answered the queries of the volunteers.



punjab school punjab school event e-waste
