Punjab school events: St Joseph’s kids write slogans, make posters

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 18:38 IST

The students of Kindergarten, primary 2, middle block and senior block of St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, Chandigarh, celebrated Gurpurab virtually.

The celebration started with a prayer which was followed by shabad recitation by students. All students were dressed in traditional attire for the occasion.

Through PPTs, students apprised everyone of the principles and teachings of Guru Nanak. Children made posters, wrote slogans, recited poems and did “sewa” in gurudwaras.

Principal Monica Chawla appreciated students’ efforts and wished them on the occasion. She told them that true religion is humanity and urged them to do “simran”.

DPS students celebrate Parkash Utsav virtually

Students of Delhi Public School, Chandigarh, celebrated the birth of Guru Nanak during an online class.

Teachers apprised students of the teachings of Guru Nanak and urged them to follow the path of universal brotherhood and harmony.

Children, dressed in traditional attire, recited the ‘Mool Mantar’ and shabad during the virtual celebration. A Powerpoint presentation based on the life, principles and teachings of Guru Nanak was shown to them.

Children showcase their public speaking skills

Ryan International School, Mohali, organised an elocution competition for Montessori students. The objective was to develop students’ communication skills and boost their confidence.

The activity helped enable the students to clearly voice themselves with good sentence structure, and a defined thought process. Teachers lauded the efforts of the students.

Kids pay tributes to Guru Nanak

Bhartiya Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Udham Singh Nagar, celebrated the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak. To make the students understand the significance of the day, a special assembly was conducted online. Ishamdeep of Class 3, Harnoor of Class 6, and Harshit Kumar of Class 5 recited shabad.

Children make posters, portraits

BVM School, Sector 39, celebrated the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak. Harpreet Kaur, TGT math, apprised everyone of the principles and teachings of Guru Nanak. Manmeet Singh of Class 9 recited shabad. Students of classes 1 and 2 dressed as Panj Pyaare while students of classes 3 to 5 made posters. Children of classes 6 to 8 made portraits of the guru.

BCM pupils shine in KAMP-NASTA

Students of BCM School, Chandigarh Road, took part in KAMP-NASTA (knowledge and awareness mapping platform), an initiative of CSIR-National Institute of Science, Technology and Development Studies (NISTADS). Aditi Sharma and Raghav Bhatia of Class 6 were declared district toppers and awarded medals of excellence

Students learns animals names

The Pre-nursery and Playway students of AKSIPS-45 Smart School enjoyed learning the names of various animals during an online class.

Teachers told them facts about different animals using stick figures. The teachers also explained the difference between wild, pet, and domestic animals and told children also how humans and animals are related in complex ways.

The objective of conducting the activity was to deliver value through innovation.

Social science week observed at Gurukul Global

Students of classes 6 to 10 observed social science week at Gurukul Global School Sector 13, Chandigarh. The students were given IDP projects and they showcased the same through online presentations.

The objective was to inculcate love for the subject in students and to widen their knowledge about the history of the country, and its geographical features. The principal and the faculty members applauded their efforts.