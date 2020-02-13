Sant Nirankari Public marks annual function

ht-school

Updated: Feb 13, 2020

Sant Nirankari Public School, Govindpuri, celebrated its annual day at Arya auditorium, East of Kailash with fanfare.

Chief guest Manish Jain, ADE South East and Chinmoy Biswal, DCP south east district and other eminent dignitaries lit the lamp. A grand stage had been set up with professional sound system. Chairperson Sunita Arora welcomed the guests and parents. Students in colourful attire presented mesmerising cultural events on the theme Awakening. Students presented yoga (fitness), qawwali (environment) and dance (oneness/women empowerment) to awaken the young generation. The dance drama Panna Dhai: A Tribute to Motherhood was incredible. The finale enthralled the audience. Principal Neeraj Mahipal Chawla outlined the school’s vision of imbibing a strong value system in students. She also urged parents to inculcate the same. In the annual report she mentioned the school’s achievements in academics and co-curricular arenas. Prizes were given to the toppers in different fields.

Biswal praised the cultural events and the school for raising educational standards. Manager Neelam Batra proposed the vote of thanks.

Bidding Adieu

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Mehta Vidyalaya, KG Marg bid adieu to the outgoing Class 12 batch.

The chief guest was prof Siddharth Ramji, director-professor of department of pediatrics and neonatology, Maulana Azad Medical Colllege, New Delhi and an alumnus. Dr Ramji encouraged the outgoing students to contribute to the betterment of humanity, never follow a leader blindly, enquire, question, evaluate, make informed decisions in life and overcome setbacks with consistent efforts. In her address, principal Dr Anju Tandon urged the parents to let their wards pursue their own dreams. Ashok Pradhan, director, Bhavan’s Delhi Kendra exhorted the students to carry forward the moral and ethical values imbibed at Bhavan’s. The chief guest was felicitated with a memento by Ashok Pradhan. Chairperson Kumari Surrender Saini urged the students to be ambassadors of their school. The school and house appointments were honoured with mementos. Citations were read out by the class teachers for the students. Exhortations in Sanskrit and English were read out by CK Arya and the school principal respectively. The bi-annual school newsletter was also released. Keerti Chaturvedi, PGT, Economics, coordinated the event under the guidance of principal Dr Anju Tandon, vice principal Vibha Kohli and headmistress Shashi Bhargava.

11th Gayatri Devi Goenka Memorial Basketball Tournament

The 11th Gayatri Devi Goenka Memorial Basketball Tournament was held at GD Goenka Public School, Vasant Kunj. The invitational tournament has received tremendous support and enthusiasm in the city and this year 24 teams showcased their talent. Twelve boys’ teams and 12 girls’ teams played fast-paced matches that were closely contested. Seven days were filled with a lot of excitement, cheering, fun and high voltage athletic performances. All matches were played under the guidance and supervision of Basketball Federation of India officials. All the coaches and team members adhered to the spirit of sportsmanship. New friendships and camaraderie flourished on the court. All the students had one thing in common: their passion for basketball. Principal Meenakshi Bhakuni encouraged the teams to think as champions. She motivated them with the words: “Compete hard, indulge in fair play, respect the game and also the opposition.” Vice principal Rajender Shah ensured that the matches were played in a motivating atmosphere where the bar was raised by an ex-Goenkan team of professional basketball players who played some outstanding matches. The second runner up trophy, boys, was bagged by New Green Fields School, Saket. The second runner up trophy, girls, went to St Paul’s School, Hauz Khas. The first runner up, boys, was the team from ITL Public School, Dwarka and the team from DPS, Vasant Kunj was the first runner up, girls. The tournament winners were GD Goenka Public School’s girls’ team and GD Goenka Public School’s boys’ team. All teams, coaches and officials were felicitated and the efforts of the sports department, sports in-charge Dr Vibha Vashisht and coach Mukesh Bhati were appreciated.

Embarkation Ceremony

Mount Columbus School, Dakshinpuri, organised an Embarkation Ceremony for Class 10 students under the guidance of teachers.

All the Class 10 students came well dressed for the ceremony: the boys looked dashing in their suits and the girls were draped in gorgeous sarees. The function began with welcome song Shubh Din Hai Aaj Ka. After that gifts were presented to Class 10A students. Then, solo dance performances were presented by Swayam on Yara Teri Yaari and Arav on Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan. After the performances, gifts were presented to the students of Class 10B. This was followed by a musical ramp walk and gift presentation to Class 10C students. The coveted titles of Mr Columbian and Ms Columbian were awarded to Afzal of 10C and Komal of 10B respectively. The ceremony ended with the message of the principal given by Komal Bisht. She blessed the students and wished them luck. The programme ended with the national anthem.

Saraswati Pooja

Balapritam Guru Harkishan International Public School, Vasant Vihar, organised Saraswati Pooja, a religious ceremony. The statue of goddess Saraswati was donated by treasurer Mukesh Kher in memory of his late mother Vedwati Kher. Music teacher Neetu Chakraborty performed a hawan with the students and teachers. There was a pious atmosphere during the hawan. Students took an oath to study well for the exams. The place was decorated with yellow colour to mark the arrival of spring. Principal Captain Adarsh Juneja (retd) complimented the school staff and students for the well-organised programme and said such events should be an integral part of life. The principal urged students to spend more quality time with their parents to learn basic life skills.

Kailash Confluence

DAV Public School, Kailash Hills, hosted the annual interschool competition titled Kailash Confluence. Students from neighbouring schools and public schools run by DAV College Managing Committee from Delhi and NCR took part in the competition. A wide range of events such as Vad-Vivaad, Re-Live the Character, Melodious moments, Tap your feet, Sanskrit Quiz, Kudo Programming, Product Promotion were held. School manager MM Goyal congratulated the winners and thanked the participating schools. The efforts of principal Ira Khanna and organiser Yamini Verma were appreciated for innovative planning. DAV Jasola Vihar bagged the maximum number of prizes.

Korean Language Certification Ceremony

Twenty five students of Birla Vidya Niketan, Pushp Vihar, learning the Korean language, received certificates on the completion of the beginner’s level of Korean language from the director of Korean Cultural Centre MR Kim Kum Pyoung and Korean language master Inja at the Korean Culture Centre.

Students wore Korean dress hanbok, played Korean musical instruments Samulnori, Puk, Janngu, Jing and Kwaenggwari. The students also saw a Korean architecture exhibition and had a brief Taekwondo session. Students also enjoyed Korean dishes such as Ramyeon noodle soup, Vegan Kimbap and Pajeon at the Korean Café. It was an enriching and informative ceremony wherein students learnt a lot about the Korean way of life.

Hindi Debate Competition

St Paul’s School, Ayanagar, organised a Hindi debate competition to develop public speaking skills. The topic was social networking sites.

Students expressed their views in favour and against the motion. They shared their views on both positive and negative impacts of these social sites. On one hand they rely on these sites for their educative competencies but on the other hand they are addicted to Whatsapp, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The first position was bagged by Divya Dabola and second by Khushi Pareekh. The third position was shared by Adnan Khan and Sarika Tripathy. Headmistress Valsamma Philip gave away certificates to the winners and appreciated the debating skills of the students.

Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Shakti Puraskar

It is matter of pride that Raghav Puri, a Class 12 student of DPS, Dwarka, was awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Shakti Puraskar 2020 by President Ram Nath Kovind and was also felicitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was awarded in the field of innovation for his project ‘Recovering History’. He has made technological interventions through the project which uses Artificial Intelligence to reconstruct broken parts of artefacts and manuscripts for better study of history and culture. He represented India with this project at the International Science and Engineering Fair held in Arizona. This is the world’s biggest science fair with participants from more than 70 countries. This project was also a finalist at the Genius Olympiad 2019 and at IEEE Youth Endeavours for Social Innovation using Sustainable Technology 2019.

Sunita Tanwar, principal, DPS Dwarka in her message said, “We are extremely proud that at a very young age Raghav Puri has such great achievement to his credit. Students of DPS Dwarka have indeed carved an enviable place for themselves.”