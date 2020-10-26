e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 26, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / HT School / That’s no way to talk about friends: Biden chides Trump over ‘filthy’ India

That’s no way to talk about friends: Biden chides Trump over ‘filthy’ India

During an exchange at their final presidential debate on Thursday, Trump had sought to defend his record on climate crisis and his decision to exit the Paris Accord, alleging the global agreement was partial to India, China and Russia that were more polluting.

ht-school Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 19:47 IST
Yashwant Raj
Yashwant Raj
Hindustan Times, Washington
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and US President Donald Trump.
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and US President Donald Trump. (AFP file )
         

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden slammed US President Donald Trump on Saturday for calling India “filthy” and admonished him for speaking that way about “friends”.

“President Trump called India ‘filthy’,” Biden wrote in a tweet. “It’s not how you talk about friends—and it’s not how you solve global challenges like climate change.” He added, referring to his Indian-descent running mate Kamala Harris, “@KamalaHarris and I deeply value our partnership—and will put respect back at the center of our foreign policy.”

During an exchange at their final presidential debate on Thursday, Trump had sought to defend his record on climate crisis and his decision to exit the Paris Accord, alleging the global agreement was partial to India, China and Russia that were more polluting.

“Look at China, how filthy it is. Look at Russia. Look at India, it’s so filthy, the air is filthy,” the American president had said.

Indian Americans and surrogates of the Biden campaign had responded angrily at the time.

“His rhetoric has proven time and time again that he has disdain for India, as well as for people who draw their heritage from South Asia,” South Asians for Biden, a group of backers and surrogates, said in a tweet.

A congressional aide who spoke on background had said it was a “bizarre comment from a president who is trying to court India as a key part of his national security strategy in the Indo-Pacific”. And it was “oddly timed, especially when his secretary of state and defence (Mike Pompeo and Mark Esper) are headed to India next week to meet with their Indian counterparts”.

tags
top news
In Imran Khan’s anti-Islamophobia letter to Facebook, a dig at India
In Imran Khan’s anti-Islamophobia letter to Facebook, a dig at India
China’s hand seen in Myanmar’s insurgent group targeting India-backed Kaladan project
China’s hand seen in Myanmar’s insurgent group targeting India-backed Kaladan project
KKR vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Live: Morgan, Shubman Gill get KKR back on track
KKR vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Live: Morgan, Shubman Gill get KKR back on track
Key accused in Kerala gold smuggling case brought back from Dubai, arrested: NIA
Key accused in Kerala gold smuggling case brought back from Dubai, arrested: NIA
China has ramped up military presence across LAC. Ladakh isn’t only target
China has ramped up military presence across LAC. Ladakh isn’t only target
Hurt over Mehbooba Mufti’s actions and words, 3 PDP leaders resign
Hurt over Mehbooba Mufti’s actions and words, 3 PDP leaders resign
At India Energy Forum, PM Modi says India’s energy future bright and secure
At India Energy Forum, PM Modi says India’s energy future bright and secure
Watch: Donald Trump’s top ministers in India for 2+2 talks amid China tension
Watch: Donald Trump’s top ministers in India for 2+2 talks amid China tension
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar PollIndia Covid 19 TallyNEET MDS 2021Dilip RayBigg Boss 14 written updateKKR vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In