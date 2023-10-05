Actor Manasi Joshi Roy says she never went away, only got a bit selective

After over two decades of a career in acting, Manasi Joshi Roy asserts that television is here to stay. “Television as a medium has stood the test of time and triumphed in the end. There were days when we had weekly shows, slowly it grew big and today we are among the largest industries in the world. Taking content to billions of households almost every day is a task, and that’s the reason television can be called consuming and its content a little imprecise as catering to one of the biggest audiences is not easy at all. As an actor, if you are happy to be part of the challenge then nothing like it. I can devote 24-25 days to a show, so I have happily hopped on the bandwagon, once again,” says the Gharwali Uparwali (2000) and Kkusum (2005) actor. Manasi Joshi Roy

Roy calls herself lucky that she always had an option to pick and choose her roles. “I have limited my work because I believe in quality over quantity. I wanted to be associated with projects that had a strong story to tell. I never went away from work but only got a bit selective, which is because of my actor-husband Rohit (Roy). I have been able to work on my terms and conditions. Now, with my daughter all grown up I have a lot more time to devote so I am back with a bang.”

For now, the Saaya (1999) actor is busy working across mediums and genres. “I made a comeback with Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar (2022), as for the first time, I got a character on the small screen that had a grey shade though it was a stint. So, my show Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai can be called my rightful comeback, as it’s seeing me playing a strong character.

Also, along with working on TV, I have wrapped a film with director Sanjay Gupta along with a web series for another production. As far as reality TV is concerned, I remember doing a dance show and as far as stunt-based reality is concerned let Rohit enjoy the focus all because of his image but I am the one in the family calling shots and doing stunts,” (she laughs).

ABOUT THE AUTHOR S Farah Rizvi S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City. ...view detail