Art finds its quiet voice at 3-day exhibition in Chandigarh

As many as 100 artworks by award-winning artists have illuminated the Government Museum and Art Gallery in Chandigarh’s Sector 10 with AIM Gallery's latest exhibition, ‘Whispers of Light’. The three-day show starting October 24 celebrates the relationship between art and illumination — a space where creativity glows quietly, inviting viewers to pause, reflect, and rediscover stillness. Artwork by Feroz Khan (HT Photo)

“Art has always possessed a quiet, enduring power — not loud or forceful, but persuasive in its softness. It guides us without instruction, soothes without demand, and gently reveals the light we often overlook in the rush of everyday life. Whispers of Light is an exploration of that subtle radiance,” say AIM Gallery curators Gurpreet Kaur and Munish Jauhar.

The exhibition will showcase around 100 artworks by acclaimed artists, including Gurmeet Marwah, Samir Mohanty, Pradipta Chakraborty, Kapil Anant Sharma, Magesh R, Bhaskar Rao, Ganapati Hegde, and Harisha Chennangod. Celebrating an illuminating dialogue between art and light, the show offers works that are both collectible and affordable — a blend of quiet sophistication and investment-worthy curation.