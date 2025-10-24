Edit Profile
    Art finds its quiet voice at 3-day exhibition in Chandigarh

    AIM Gallery's latest exhibition 'Whispers of Light' showcases 100 artworks in Chandigarh from October 24-26, emphasising connection between art & illumination

    Updated on: Oct 24, 2025 3:56 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    As many as 100 artworks by award-winning artists have illuminated the Government Museum and Art Gallery in Chandigarh’s Sector 10 with AIM Gallery's latest exhibition, ‘Whispers of Light’. The three-day show starting October 24 celebrates the relationship between art and illumination — a space where creativity glows quietly, inviting viewers to pause, reflect, and rediscover stillness.

    Artwork by Feroz Khan (HT Photo)
    Artwork by Feroz Khan (HT Photo)

    “Art has always possessed a quiet, enduring power — not loud or forceful, but persuasive in its softness. It guides us without instruction, soothes without demand, and gently reveals the light we often overlook in the rush of everyday life. Whispers of Light is an exploration of that subtle radiance,” say AIM Gallery curators Gurpreet Kaur and Munish Jauhar.

    The exhibition will showcase around 100 artworks by acclaimed artists, including Gurmeet Marwah, Samir Mohanty, Pradipta Chakraborty, Kapil Anant Sharma, Magesh R, Bhaskar Rao, Ganapati Hegde, and Harisha Chennangod. Celebrating an illuminating dialogue between art and light, the show offers works that are both collectible and affordable — a blend of quiet sophistication and investment-worthy curation.

    Artwork by Dinkar Jhadav (HT Photo)
    Artwork by Dinkar Jhadav (HT Photo)

    “Within these works, the artists have treated silence with as much intention as colour, creating moments for reflection, comfort, and personal insight,” says Gurpreet. She invites art lovers to observe how light interacts with everyday life be it in sunlight, shadow, or dim interiors.

    As the global art world turns toward introspection and sustainability, the curators see ‘Whispers of Light’ as a part of a larger movement. “There is a fatigue from the loud visual noise around us,” says Munish, adding, “Through artworks like these, we are embracing quiet minimalism.”

    At its core, ‘Whispers of Light’ is a meditation on stillness — inviting viewers to slow down, breathe, and let the art speak in tones only silence can carry, leaving them with a soft, lingering glow.

    Catch it live

    What: ‘Whispers of Light’ art exhibition

    When: October 24-26; 11am-7pm

    Where: Government Museum and Art Gallery, Sector 10, Chandigarh

    News/Htcity/Art Finds Its Quiet Voice At 3-day Exhibition In Chandigarh
