Summer love incoming for THESE 4 lucky zodiac signs: Is it you?

Will a sunny new romance wipe out your summertime sadness? Gavin Casalegno, Lola Tung and Christopher Briney for The Summer I turned Pretty(Photo: Prime Video)

The prospects seem very, very rosy when it comes to the predictions for 4 lucky zodiac signs! Astrologer Amy Demure demarcates how a major transformation in love is up ahead for the lucky lot. Now while she specifies impact only for the Sun and rising placements of the chosen zodiacs, if you feel the Moon in your chart is pronounced enough in terms of how it impacts, it's worth checking out as well.

Capricorn

Love is SHOWING. UP. this Summer — whether they're ready or not. They can expect soulmate-level bump-ins, equally powerful reconciliation or even a major switch up if they happen to have already found love. This earth sign comes with a tendency to control...everything, but Amy strongly suggests just letting go and embracing what's coming in. Get out of your head Capricorns!

Virgo

The Summer will be pretty big for Virgos, when it comes to the career and finances sector. But, coming in on a close second is love. All the magic, Amy says, lies in them believing that love can, in fact, be easy. And once they let this notion make an impression on their minds, they can fully expect to be swept off their feet — but there's no middle ground anymore for Virgos, it's going to be either sink or swim (and they must trust that they'll sail!).

Cancer

A lot has been hidden from the emotional water sign of Cancer. But the fact that it is literally Cancer season, will allow a lot of good things to come to the surface. The birthday zodiac can expect confessions, feelings bubbling up, basically the whole works. For Cancers too, they will either unlock the next level with their significant other, or completely break clean — because the cosmos is not holding out space for those pesky 'in-betweens' anymore!

Aries

Its going to be a hot and fiery Summer for Aires — but then again, when is it not? What's different this Summer though, is the fact that the fire sign is exhibiting pretty strong potential when it comes to attracting someone who can actually match their passion. However, Amy warns Aries that while things may be moving fast on the love front, there needs to be a constant checking in of whether this is the result of just chemistry or also connection. Cosmic tip: Aries are being guided to pick the latter — it will give them the long-term stability that they secretly crave.

Did you make the cut to be lucky in love this Summer?