1.8 lakh cash, chain robbed from Chetan Chanddrra in Bengaluru mob violence incident

Chetan Chanddrra was a victim of mob violence on May 12 as he returned to Bengaluru after visiting a temple. The actor was robbed of a gold chain and money. They also beat up his makeup artist Laxman, who had accompanied him on the trip. “A man on a motorbike followed my car for two to three kilometres and even kicked my car door. We drove off as the area was dark and I would have no help if I stopped there,” shares the actor, who is in the hospital to treat his wounds. This incident comes on the heels of actor-couple Harshika Poonacha and Bhuvann Ponnannaa being mobbed in Frazer Town in April. Chetan Chanddrra shares that a mob accused him of harassing a woman and attacked him in Bengaluru(Photos: Instagram/chetan_chanddrra)

The 36-year-old shares that the man was persistent. “Laxman got out and confronted him. He was accompanied by another man and woman, who pushed Laxman. I stepped in to intervene. The woman apologised and told me they were leaving,” he elaborates.

However, things took a turn for the worse as the actor was surrounded by a group of 15 people, who accused him of harassing the lady. “They started beating us. My chain was snatched and about ₹1.8 lakhs was stolen from the car,” he says. His makeup artist was filming the incident and the mob tried to snatch the phone away to destroy the evidence. The Melody Drama (2023) actor adds, “We escaped to a police station to file a complaint.”

This isn’t a “rare occurrence” and he says, “This kind of violence is very rampant in Bengaluru. It is only when actors go through it and talk about it that it gets highlighted.” The actor sustained some major injuries, which are being treated. He also went on to reveal that “the police are investigating the matter”. “The motorbike man is arrested. They are also on the lookout for the other people part of the mob. We’re hoping to retrieve the stolen items. These goons need to be punished for what they have done.”