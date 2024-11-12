20 years of Veer Zaara: Divya Dutta feels 'there should never be a sequel to the film'

Actor Divya Dutta was already eight years old in Bollywood, when the character of Shabina aka Shabbo was offered to her in the film Veer Zaara (2004). While she confesses to be apprehensive about taking a supporting role in the film, she looks back and says that “in the most unassuming ways I was launched by Yash Chopra”, considering she was flooded with offers after playing the character. Divya Dutta played the role of Shabina aka Shabbo in the film.

As the film completes 20 years of original release, the actor feels that the magic of Veer Zaara shouldn’t be attempted to remade or have a sequel of any sort.

“I think Veer Zaara should just be Veer Zaara. I don’t know what the makers think but I feel there shouldn’t be a sequel. It should just be one stand alone.I would love to remember Veer Zaara, as just that, directed by Yash Chopra and written by Aditya Chopra,” she says.

The film, which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta in the leading roles, was recently re-released in theatres for fans. However, Divya wasn’t in town to watch it in theatres but was aware of the positive response the film got. She believes that a cult film like will be hit across all locations.

Divya Dutta with Preity Zinta in a still from Veer Zaara.

“Veer Zaara is a cult film. Wherever I go in the world for my shoots or motivational talk or events. I definitely hear about Veer Zaara and I think it is a film which across all generations will be a very beautiful and popular film. A love story that is so deep and beautiful that it will definitely find a place in everyone’s hearts. The gen Z has seen Veer Zaara. Wherever I go and ask ‘Hey, which of my movies have you seen? ‘ a lot of people are like ‘Veer Zaara!’.

She adds, “A beautiful film will always be relevant in all times immaterial of what generations are watching it and re-releasing of the film, unfortunately I wasn’t in the city otherwise I would have loved to watch it in theatres. But how many messages I got about people watching me in Veer Zaara.. I think that is really nice. So these films are marked in history and in my career I was able to be directed by most pivotal directors.”

She also shares fond memories with late director Yash Chopra.

“Yash ji never made you feel that he is directing you. He is effortless and easy and in just his conversations, he will just seep in what he wanted to convey. He and I were total hardcore Punjabis and would bond over food and schedules on shoot. Even when I finished Veer Zaara, I continued these sessions of meeting him. They have seen so much life.

They are such successful people yet to humble and to just sit with them and hear their stories is so inspiring. Ofcourse there is a huge chapter on him and Aditya in my book and they will be so special for me,” says Dutta, who will soon be seen in Bandish Bandita, Chhaava and Ek Ruka Hua Faisla remake.