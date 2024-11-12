Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

20 years of Veer Zaara: Divya Dutta feels 'there should never be a sequel to the film'

ByYashika Mathur
Nov 12, 2024 12:01 PM IST

Veer Zaara completes 20 years of release today and Divya Dutta, who played Shabbo in the film talks about the magic of the film in today's time.

Actor Divya Dutta was already eight years old in Bollywood, when the character of Shabina aka Shabbo was offered to her in the film Veer Zaara (2004). While she confesses to be apprehensive about taking a supporting role in the film, she looks back and says that “in the most unassuming ways I was launched by Yash Chopra”, considering she was flooded with offers after playing the character.

Divya Dutta played the role of Shabina aka Shabbo in the film.
Divya Dutta played the role of Shabina aka Shabbo in the film.

As the film completes 20 years of original release, the actor feels that the magic of Veer Zaara shouldn’t be attempted to remade or have a sequel of any sort.

“I think Veer Zaara should just be Veer Zaara. I don’t know what the makers think but I feel there shouldn’t be a sequel. It should just be one stand alone.I would love to remember Veer Zaara, as just that, directed by Yash Chopra and written by Aditya Chopra,” she says.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta's Veer-Zaara crosses 100 crore worldwide upon re-release

The film, which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta in the leading roles, was recently re-released in theatres for fans. However, Divya wasn’t in town to watch it in theatres but was aware of the positive response the film got. She believes that a cult film like will be hit across all locations.

Divya Dutta with Preity Zinta in a still from Veer Zaara.
Divya Dutta with Preity Zinta in a still from Veer Zaara.

Veer Zaara is a cult film. Wherever I go in the world for my shoots or motivational talk or events. I definitely hear about Veer Zaara and I think it is a film which across all generations will be a very beautiful and popular film. A love story that is so deep and beautiful that it will definitely find a place in everyone’s hearts. The gen Z has seen Veer Zaara. Wherever I go and ask ‘Hey, which of my movies have you seen? ‘ a lot of people are like ‘Veer Zaara!’.

She adds, “A beautiful film will always be relevant in all times immaterial of what generations are watching it and re-releasing of the film, unfortunately I wasn’t in the city otherwise I would have loved to watch it in theatres. But how many messages I got about people watching me in Veer Zaara.. I think that is really nice. So these films are marked in history and in my career I was able to be directed by most pivotal directors.”

She also shares fond memories with late director Yash Chopra.

“Yash ji never made you feel that he is directing you. He is effortless and easy and in just his conversations, he will just seep in what he wanted to convey. He and I were total hardcore Punjabis and would bond over food and schedules on shoot. Even when I finished Veer Zaara, I continued these sessions of meeting him. They have seen so much life.

They are such successful people yet to humble and to just sit with them and hear their stories is so inspiring. Ofcourse there is a huge chapter on him and Aditya in my book and they will be so special for me,” says Dutta, who will soon be seen in Bandish Bandita, Chhaava and Ek Ruka Hua Faisla remake.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //