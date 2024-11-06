YRF to re-release Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta-starrer Veer-Zaara in theatres to mark its 20th anniversary

Veer-Zaara, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta, will re-release on Thursday, days ahead of its 20th anniversary. Production house Yash Raj Films will re-release the movie internationally in 600 screens, with first-time premieres in Saudi Arabia, Oman and Qatar. It originally released in cinema halls around the world on November 12, 2004. Veer Zaara was a critical and commercial success.

Veer Zaara set for re-release

Veteran filmmaker Yash Chopra directed Veer-Zaara from a screenplay written by his son Aditya Chopra. Spanning two decades, the film is a cross-border love story between Veer Pratap Singh, an Indian Air Force officer, and Zaara Hayaat Khan, the daughter of a Pakistani politician.

One of the most iconic Indian films of all time, Veer-Zaara was the highest grossing Indian movie of the year both in India and worldwide, the banner said in a press release. Nelson D'Souza, Vice President, International Distribution of YRF, said Veer-Zaara has a cult following across the globe and on the occasion of its 20th anniversary, they wanted to re-release this iconic love story for the fans to savour the world over.

More details

"As we entered the 20th year of this unanimously loved film, we could sense that the fans wanted to see this love story worldwide.

"From the chatter on social media, to fan requests to our offices globally, we could sense that people were waiting for us and wanting us to take this decision. So, this move by YRF is our hat-tip to the fans of the film," D'Souza said in a statement.

It also starred Rani Mukerji, Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Divya Dutta, Boman Irani, Kirron Kher, Anupam Kher, Manoj Bajpayee, and Zohra Sehgal.

The film is still remembered for its melodious soundtrack which boasts of songs like "Tere Liye", "Main Yahaan Hoon", "Do Pal", "Aaya Tere Dar Par Deewana", and "Aisa Des Hai Mera" with music based on old and untouched compositions by late music director Madan Mohan, as revised by his son Sanjeev Kohli.

Javed Akhtar penned the songs, which were sung by Lata Mangeshkar, Jagjit Singh, Udit Narayan, Sonu Nigam, Gurdas Mann, Roop Kumar Rathod, Ahmed and Mohammed Hussain and Pritha Mazumder.

"Veer-Zaara" will re-release in global markets like the USA, Canada, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, France, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Singapore, Malaysia and South Africa, according to the makers.

The re-release prints of the film will include the deleted song "Yeh Hum Aa Gaye Hain Kahaan", sung by Mangeshkar and Narayan, they added.

(With inputs from PTI)