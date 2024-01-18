69th Filmfare Awards 2024: Grand Gujarat sets the stage for excellence in films

An unforgettable two-night spectacle awaits one and all at the 69th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2024, with Gujarat Tourism. Actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor with filmmaker Karan Johar

Set to take place on January 28 at GIFT City in Gandhinagar. Gujarat, the awards night will honour the best in Indian cinema. Filmmaker and talk show host Karan Johar and actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Maniesh Paul will be the hosts for the night that will see performances by actors Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan.

The festivities will commence on January 27 at the Mahatma Mandir Convention & Exhibition Centre with a curtain raiser that will see winners in technical award categories honoured with the Black Lady.

Key details such as performer and host names were unveiled at a press conference held in Mumbai, attended by guests, including Hareet Shukla (IAS, Principal Secretary, Tourism, Devasthanam Management, Civil Aviation & Pilgrimage, Government of Gujarat). filmmaker Karan Johar and actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor.

Commenting on the occasion, Bhupendrabhai Patel, Chief Minister of Gujarat, said, "This grand event will provide a platform for our talented artistes and filmmakers. “We look forward to showcasing Gujarat's natural beauty, rich cultural heritage and robust infrastructure along with our proactive governance and policies such as the Cinematic Tourism Policy and the Gujarat Tourism Policy. These policies have been created with a mindset to make an effective and efficient ecosystem for filmmakers. Our aim is to be a premier film destination, attracting future projects and investments,” he said.

Sharing his thoughts on the association, Mulubhai Bera, Minister for Tourism, Cultural Activities, Forest and Environment and Climate Change, Government of Gujarat, said, "Gujarat's diverse offerings in locations, ranging from landscapes and beaches to majestic forests provide an ideal backdrop for film shoots and tourism."

Ahead of the gala night, Johar expressed his excitement and called it an honour to be a part of the celebration. ". The excitement is palpable as I take on the role of hosting this edition. Celebrating amidst the rich tapestry of Gujarat's culture, tradition, economic and technological growth makes it an unparalleled location for this event. Personally, my journey into hosting began because of Filmfare, and my emotional connection with it runs deep. Winning a Filmfare award is akin to creating history, a dream that most creative artists aspire to achieve. The emotional significance attached to it is felt by all artists. It's the collective participation and the sense of community that bind us together in this journey."

And some of the the nominations are...

BEST FILM

12th Fail

Animal

Jawan

OMG 2

Pathaan

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

BEST DIRECTOR

Amit Rai (OMG 2)

Atleee (Jawan)

Karan Johar (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)

Sandeep Reddy Vanga (Animal)

Siddharth Anand (Pathaan)

Vidhu Vinod Chopra (12th Fail)

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE (MALE)

Ranbir kapoor (animal)

Ranveer Singh (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)

Shah Rukh Khan (Dunki)

Shah Rukh Khan (Jawan)

Sunny Deol (Gadar 2)

Vicky Kaushal (Sam Bahadur)

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE (FEMALE)

Alia bhatt (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)

Bhumi Pednekar (Thank You For Coming)

Deepika Padukone (Pathaan)

Kiara Advani (Satyaprem Ki Katha)

Rani Mukerji (Mrs. Chatterjee v/s Norway)

Taapsee Pannu (Dunki)