Abhishek Bachchan rubbishes malicious, false divorce rumours about him and Aishwarya Rai: ‘Once we got married…’

The internet today is full of rumours. From link-up rumours, to break-rumours. In many cases, even though two celebrities are happily married, social media buzz claims they are heading for divorce. This is exactly what happened with actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The two never spoke publicly about trouble in paradise, but it was incorrectly speculated that Abhi and Aish are parting ways. Their outings together, to daughter Aaradhya’s annual day function and family events, gave rumours a break. But unnecessary debates continued to take place on social media. Well, Abhishek has once and for all rubbished these rumours.

In an interview with Peeping Moon, talking about false rumours of his and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s divorce, Abhishek Bachchan shared, “If you are a celebrity, people are going to want to conjecture about everything. And any rubbish that they have written is completely false, not based on any fact whatsoever, malicious, and incorrect. But now, how much am I… They have been doing this from before we got married also. First, they were deciding when we were getting married. Then once we got married, they were deciding when we were getting divorced… These are all rubbish. She knows my truth. I know her truth. We go back to a happy and healthy family, which is most important. That’s all that matters.”

When asked if his mindset gets affected by these rumours, Abhishek explained, “If there was any truth to it, it would affect me. But it doesn’t.” In the same interview, Abhishek was asked whether these false rumours about him and Aishwarya bother their daughter Aaradhya. To this, Abhishek replied that Aaradhya does not have a phone. Also, Aishwarya has taught her not to believe everything she reads on the internet.

On the work front, Abhishek will soon be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji and Suhana Khan in King.