Actor Ishika Gagneja on working with Diljit Dosanjh in Border 2: From a fan girl to co-star

Actor Ishika Gagneja, known for her roles in films like Dangal and Dhadak, shares how her manifestation of working alongside singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh fulfilled. Actor Ishika Gagneja with actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh (Ishika Gagneja )

Ishika’s dream was realised when she landed a role with him in the second instalment to the 1997 blockbuster, Border.

The actor vividly recalls meeting her idol on the set in Amritsar in July-August 2025. “I was extremely nervous on my first day on the set, and it was the same day I got to meet Diljit sir,” she shares. “As I play his character's sister, Sukhminder Sekhon, I knew most of my scenes would be with him. I told him how I had attended his concert in 2024 and manifested the idea of sharing a stage with him one day. I didn't get the stage, but I got a call for an audition, and to my surprise, the role was with him. So, while it wasn't the stage, I was going to share the screen! It was unbelievable for me when I got the call that I had cleared the audition, and here I am, working with him.”

Ishika continues, “During the shoot, he would sometimes softly hum or sing songs connected to the scene, leaving us all mesmerised—it felt like a musical briefing for us (smiles). On the final day, as he was leaving, he hugged me and offered his blessings. It’s a moment I will truly never forget.”

On playing a character with an army background for the first time, the 25-year-old adds, “Playing real-life characters, especially with an army background, is a truly big responsibility for anyone. This is the first time I am doing a role with the armed forces as its background,” she signs off.