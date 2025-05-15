Actor Shabir Ahluwalia on his television comeback: No matter what I do, TV is home ground

Following a nearly eight-month break, Shabir Ahluwalia, is gearing up to return to the small screen. Ask why he chose to come back to television and not another medium and the actor replies, “TV is like home ground. I will always be visible there, no matter what I do in films or on OTT. I have consistently received work, even when the medium is on the verge of a paradigm shift.” Actor Shabir Ahluwalia

The actor took time off after his last show, Pyaar ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan, to spend time with his family. With several shows recently being shut down, one wonders if the 45-year-old stepped away to weigh his prospects in the industry. “There’s no denying that things have changed; while a number of shows wrapped up before scheduled time, some daily soaps have been running for years,” Shabir muses and adds, “Television needs gripping stories and characters like it did earlier.”

Having wrapped up the first few episodes of the tentatively-titled show Ufff... Yeh Love Hai Mushkil, the actor says, “Getting to lead a project is something every actor desires. I consider myself lucky and blessed to be receiving such chances.”

Speaking about his latest project, Shabir shares that it is a bit of a departure from characters he has played in the past. Point out this fact and the actor says, “My characters find me and not the other way around.” He goes on to explain, “I never focus on things that detract from my conviction in the character — it’s essential if you want to own the show like a team player.”