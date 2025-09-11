Punjab Floods: After Akshay and Salman, Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation delivers relief to 1,500 families affected

The last one month has been nothing short of dreadful for Punjab, the reason being severe floods in the state across 23 districts. As a result of heavy monsoon rains, rivers swelled up whereas dams released excessive water. Over 1,600 villages were affected, crop and livestock were damaged, hundreds of thousands villagers were impacted. Around 40 people lost their lives and several were evacuated. Some lost their lands, others lost their homes. The government released immediate relief funds for relief and rehabilitation, while many celebrities of our country did their best to help out. The latest in the list is Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

In partnership with local NGOs, actor Shah Rukh Khan’s non-profit organisation Meer Foundation distributed essential relief kits. These consisted of medicines, hygiene supplies, food items, mosquito nets, tarpaulin sheets, folding beds, cotton mattresses and other necessities. This thoughtful initiative will reach 1,500 households across Amritsar, Patiala, Fazilka and Firozpur districts, providing immediate health, safety and shelter needs helping families rebuild their lives. An earlier report also claimed that SRK will apparently adopt 500 homes affected by floods in Amritsar.

Before SRK, his fellow Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar pledged ₹5 crore towards relief efforts. He also stated that this is not a ‘donation’, but ‘sewa’, describing it as an opportunity to extend a helping hand. Actor Salman Khan, on the other hand, sent 5 rescue boats to Punjab in order to aid relief efforts. Bhaijaan's foundation Being Human will also adopt villages. Earlier this month, Shah Rukh had shared a message on Twitter regarding the heartbreaking situation in Punjab. He wrote, “My heart goes out to those in Punjab impacted by these devastating floods. Sending prayers and strength… The spirit of Punjab shall never break… may God bless them all.”

On the film front, Shah Rukh will next be seen in King alongside his daughter Suhana Khan and actor Deepika Padukone.