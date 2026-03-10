After Shakti Shalini, Aneet Padda replaces Kiara Advani in Madhubala biopic? But netizens want Triptii Dimri

After the release of their debut film Saiyaara (2025), Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda quickly became overnight sensations. The internet fell in love with the two young actors and eagerly waited for their return to the silver screen. While Ahaan signed his next with Ali Abbas Zafar, Aneet was officially announced as the lead star of Maddock Horror Comedy Universe’s next film Shakti Shalini . Before Aneet, Kiara Advani was rumoured to headline the female-centric horror comedy. Well, according to latest buzz, Aneet has now bagged another project which was rumoured to be Kiara’s next — the biopic of Madhubala, one of the finest actors that Indian cinema ever had.

Since the last few weeks, actor Kiara Advani was in the news regarding her casting in Madhubala’s biopic, which is being directed by Darlings (2022) fame Jasmeet K. Reen. It was also suggested that filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is backing the project. However, this rumour of Kiara’s casting as Madhubala was debunked by Hindustan Times a few days ago. Well, a new report shared by Filmfare now claims that Saiyaara star Aneet Padda has apparently been signed for Madhubala’s biopic and will soon begin filming. The report further states that makers might announce the casting soon. As we wait for confirmation, the internet already has tons to say.

Some netizens are glad that Aneet, and not Kiara, has been roped in to play Madhubala. One such fan claimed, “Far better than kiara,” whereas another gushed, “perfect choice . she CAN ACT and she looks like her too . atleast closest.” But some believe Aneet is not the correct fit for this project. A comment read, “Terrible terrible casting, Looks absolutely nothing like her,” whereas another netizen opined, “Noooo, please such a Misfit As much as I love that girl and her face card, it's just not for her.” Meanwhile, there is a group of fans who believe Triptii Dimri would be a good choice for Madhubala’s biopic. One such Reddit user stated, “From the new lot only one I can see maybe pulling this off is Tripitii maybe…she has that innocence and acting in her,” whereas another agreed, “Feel like she can - Triptii can act with her eyes and hold the frame even in silence… The acting with eyes is rare and I feel like it’s a requirement to portray Madhubala. With Madhubala, it’s all about the eyes and the pain, joy and emotions they hold.” Another comment read, “Nah not Aneet, but Tripti Dimri would be perfect for Madhubala biopic.”

Update: According to a new report shared by Instant Bollywood, Aneet Padda has apparently not been cast in the Madhubala biopic.