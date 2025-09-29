Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives for Paris Fashion Week with Aaradhya: Throwback to her last 'Walk Your Worth' moment

And it's a touchdown in Paris! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan arrive in Paris for Paris Fashion Week 2025 (Photos: X) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was briefly spotted in Paris earlier today, with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan by her side. The mother-daughter duo are presumably in the French capital to attend the Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris for Paris Fashion Week, the latter being currently underway. The two were photographed stepping out of their ride and into their hotel, prior to which Aishwarya also briefly met an awestruck fan who wanted to get clicked with her.

The former Miss World was chic power dressing personified, opting for a tailored blazer and wide-leg trousers in black with matching sky-high pumps. Aaradhya on the other hand kept it casual layering a demin jacket and jeans over an oversized button down. The duo were also captured exiting the hotel a short while after, the video showing Aishwarya taking the time out to speak to an overwhelmed fan who had tears in her eyes.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya were also present for The Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris last year. The theme was 'Walk Your Worth'. She took the ramp there along with other global ambassadors of the brand like Alia Bhatt, Kendall Jenner and Jane Fonda to name a few. Aishwarya on to the ramp in a a voluminous, off-shoulder red gown with a puffed hemline and a detachable veil from Mossi. Her signature bold red lips, classic winged eyeliner and flowing soft waves, coupled with a demure Namaste at the head of the runway, completed her look from last year. Last year's theme was essentially a celebration of women's empowerment, inclusion, and self-worth, all of which was embodied in abundance by the brand's global ambassadors in their signature looks.