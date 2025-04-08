Ajay Devgn reacts to the uncertain box-office performances of Bollywood films: We are all still struggling

The Hindi film industry has been going through a rough patch with many films struggling to find a foothold at the box office. Barring successes like Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava, there hasn't been a big hit in 2025 yet. Ajay Devgn, who is gearing up for the release of his film Raid 2 up next, commented on this phase of Bollywood, giving his point of view. Ajay Devgn(Photo: Yogen Shah)

At the trailer launch of Raid 2, Ajay Devgn was mentioned that he is one of the few actors who have had success with franchise films post Covid with Drishyam 2 and Singham Again. When asked how he navigates going about such projects, he said, “Right now, we are still struggling. We are not sure what the audience would come in theatres for and what not. But we think we have an idea of how the audience has evolved and changed.”

The actor added, “During the pandemic, a lot of international exposure [of content] happened due to OTT. So, we are adapting to it and also changing. But nobody is very sure as of yet. We are all still struggling but trying to figure things out.”

When asked if the high ticket prices are the reason behind the low footfalls, Ajay took the examples of films like Chhaava and negated it. “The audiences are coming in for the ticket prices that are there. I don't think that is the reason. They are deciding which film to watch and which they don't want to. The kind of promotion strategy which we discuss, that is not attracting the audience. They want content. If your trailer and teaser lands, and they like the story and songs, they definitely come in. It all boils down to what they want to see and if they are getting it through the trailer or not,” he said.