Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff respond to Maharashtra FDA; Shah Rukh Khan yet to reply

According to reports, actors Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff have submitted their official responses to the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) over their Vimal Elaichi advertisement. Reports suggest that Devgn and Shroff have submitted their response, but Shah Rukh Khan is yet to submit his reply to the FDA. In August, Khan Devgn and Shroff were served show-cause notices from the Maharashtra FDA over their endorsement of Vimal Elaichi. Shah Rukh Khan, Tiger Shroff, Ajay Devgn

The regulator alleged that the campaign could amount to surrogate advertising for Vimal Pan Masala, a product which is banned in Maharashtra.

Allegedly, the notice sent by the FDA stated that the advertisement creates an indirect association with Vimal Pan Masala. The statement also mentioned that promoting the Vimal brand through an elaichi product could effectively serve as indirect promotion of the pan masala brand.

“Upon examination of the said advertisement, it prima facie appears that the advertisement promotes the Vimal brand, which is mainly associated with Pan Masala, a product prohibited for manufacture, storage, transportation, distribution, and sale in the State of Maharashtra for a period of one year, with effect from the date specified in the Prohibition Order dated the 13th July, 2026, issued by the Commissioner of Food Safety, Maharashtra State, under Section 30(2)(a) of the FSS Act, 2006,” the notice read.