Akshay Kumar: ‘Dhurandhar is an adult film, Bhooth Bangla is for kids and families’

Despite releasing in the last month of the year, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar rose to be the biggest film of 2025. And now the sequel, Dhurandhar The Revenge , has emerged as one of the most loved films of 2026. Ranveer Singh is ruling the box office, as well as our hearts, with his impeccable performance as Hamza Ali Mazari and Jaskirat Singh Rangi. Not just fans but even celebs can’t get enough of the spy action thriller film. The latest to laud Dhurandhar is Akshay Kumar , who is currently busy gearing up for the release of his next film, Bhooth Bangla .

In a recent interview with PTI, Akshay Kumar was asked if releasing a light-hearted film such as Bhooth Bangla at a time when action films like Dhurandhar are ruling the box office was a conscious decision. Hearing this, Akshay shared, “There are different kinds of films being made. Dhurandhar is a great film, I've seen it. This (Bhooth Bangla) is a different film. Dhurandhar is an adult film, this (Bhooth Bangla) is for kids and families. When we made this film, we didn't look at what the current trend is. We rather looked at whether the story was good or not, and accordingly, we made this film. We never thought about the trend.”

Director Priyadarshan, who reunited with Akshay Kumar for Bhooth Bangla after 14 years, chimed in to explain, “Films like Dhurandhar and Border 2 are doing extremely well, and all of a sudden when you take a break and watch something different, it is great. People who watch films like Dhurandhar can also enjoy it.” He went on to add, “I think our area of exploitation is bigger, and people like to see different things. That is our biggest plus point with Bhooth Bangla. Moreover, this is pure entertainment, a fun film. It is not as intense as Border or Dhurandhar. People enjoy every kind of film. I believe as long as the film holds the attention and interest of people, every film will work. Any parent can proudly bring their children to watch my film because I never use double meaning or vulgarity in my films. I never embarrass parents. This is something I have been maintaining since the day I started my career.”

Also starring Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi, Bhooth Bangla is set to arrive in theatres on April 10. How excited are you to watch a Priyadarshan and Akshay horror comedy again?