Akshay Kumar’s warning to Bollywood newcomers inspired by The Ba**ds of Bollywood: ‘Never sign…’

Aspiring actors take note: Akshay Kumar has some candid advice about navigating your debut, and it involves steering clear of multi-film contracts. Speaking at a recent award ceremony, the veteran actor drew lessons from Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, to explain why debutants need to be careful about the deals they sign. Akshay Kumar

Asked by host Shah Rukh Khan to share words of wisdom for aspiring actors, Akshay didn’t mince his words: “I want to say just one thing to all the newcomers and the upcoming newcomers that never sign a 3-film deal with any producer.” He recommended watching Aryan’s series to understand the pitfalls a first-time actor might face.

“You must have seen The Ba***ds of Bollywood and what our hero had to go through. The film makes it clear what a debutant should and should not do,” Akshay continued. Turning to co-host Karan Johar, he added, “Do not sign a 3-movie deal. Give your debutant freedom, allow them to run away. As it is said that ‘let them free, if they belong to you, they will come back’.” His remark drew laughter from both Shah Rukh and Karan.

Akshay also reflected on his own approach to picking films. “I always say money attracts money, and similarly, work attracts money. No work is big or small. It happens at times that I like the story of a film, but my role is small, but I still do that film because I know that the movie is good and I want to be a part of history,” he explained.

Discipline, he noted, is equally important for longevity. “If you manage to get that right, you will be able to stay in this industry for a long time,” Akshay said.

About The Ba**ds of Bollywood Aryan Khan’s debut series on Netflix stars Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Anya Singh, alongside Manoj Pahwa, Manish Chaudhari, and Mona Singh.

The story follows Aasmaan Singh, a young actor from Delhi, whose promising debut lands him a role opposite Karishma Talvar in a Karan Johar film. However, complications arise when producer Freddy Sodawallah insists on a three-film contract, Karishma’s father Ajay Talvar interferes, and budding romances and professional pressures test Aasmaan’s ambitions.