Akshay Kumar shares a heartwarming post on his son, Aarav's 23rd birthday: ‘Feel like a proud sidekick in my own story…’

“Happy 23rd, Aarav! When I was twenty three I was learning to beat up people on screen… it’s a strange feeling now to see you beat me everyday right from tech to fashion to arguments on the dinner table. Dekhte hi dekhte itna bada ho gaya hai yaar tu …you make me feel like a proud sidekick in my own story Love you beta. Cheers to the best 23 years of my life because they’ve been with you,” Akshay wrote.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar took to Instagram on Sunday to pen a heartwarming note for his son Aarav ’s 23rd birthday. Sharing a smiling selfie with him, the actor reflected on their bond with a mix of humour, pride and emotion.

The rare glimpse into his personal life instantly struck a chord with followers. Fans were quick to point out how Akshay’s words captured both his amazement at seeing Aarav grow up and his humility as a father. His heartfelt post for his son stood out for its honesty and affection, prompting emotional reactions in the comments section.

Birthday wishes poured in from across the industry as well as from his fans. Aarav’s cousin Naomia also dedicated a post to him, further adding to the outpouring of love on social media. However she deleted it later.

Over the years, Akshay has kept his kids' life largely private, but has also been clear about what they mean to him. While the superstar is known for his discipline and commitment to work, he has often said that his children are his world. The note for Aarav once again highlighted that, showing the softer, more personal side of the actor who is usually seen in action-packed avatars on screen.

Despite being the son of one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, Aarav has largely chosen to stay away from the spotlight. Akshay’s heartfelt post served as a rare reminder of the close bond the two share and how central family remains to the actor’s life.