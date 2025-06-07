Akshay Oberoi says Bollywood doesn’t acknowledge the love from the queer community

Akshay Oberoi is a staunch supporter of the LGBTQ+ community and believes that the Hindi film industry fails to adequately recognise its presence within the audience. With June being Pride Month, the actor strongly urges the film industry to make the queer community feel more heard and seen. Akshay Oberoi believes Bollywood gets a lot of love from the queer community.

The actor recognised the affection that the queer community expresses towards films and web series after portraying a closeted gay character, Rohit Shanbagh, in Inside Edge 3.

“Bollywood doesn’t acknowledge it, but a lot of the love we get from the queer community. As someone who truly values love and identity in all forms, I’ve never been bothered about the sexuality of my characters. For me, it’s about telling human stories, and every human deserves to be seen,” says Akshay.

The 40-year-old, who is currently working on actor Yash’s pan-India film Toxic, reflects on his experience playing Rohit.

“It was overwhelming and fulfilling to step into a role that carried so much internal conflict and courage. It’s easy to play parts that fall into the typical hero template. But when you get to play a character that challenges societal norms, you grow not just as an actor but as a person.”