Alia Bhatt dances to Chaand Baaliyan in unseen BTS video, Ranveer Singh channels Rocky energy on stage; watch

We all have witnessed Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt portray different characters on the silver screen, may it be in rom coms or drama films. But what is she like in real life? Well, much to the delight of fans, we now have a glimpse of Alia in her natural habitat. Recently the actor featured on the cover of a popular magazine. She looked absolutely breathtaking in the photos! But she looks even more beautiful in a behind the scenes video from the shoot which Alia has shared on her official Instagram story. Lost in her own world, the actor can be seen grooving to Aditya A’s beloved track Chaand Baaliyan while the crew gets ready for a shot. Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh letting their hair down

In this video, Alia Bhatt is standing in a spot, swaying her hips and moving her arms around, vibing to the much-loved track. But Alia isn’t the only fan-favourite celeb who is going viral today! While Alia was busy enjoying a quick break between shots, her Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023) co-star Ranveer Singh was caught setting a stage on fire with his sick moves elsewhere. In a clip recorded at an event, Ranveer can be seen busting out his smooth as butter moves, channelling all of his Rocky energy, while his song What Jhumka? plays in the background.

Dressed in all black, Ranveer looks dapper as ever. Apart from his smooth dance moves, it’s his new look that takes the spotlight. The actor is currently sporting a beard with shoulder-length straight hair. This is Ranveer’s look for his next film Dhurandhar, where he will be seen as a spy. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is reportedly based on Ajit Doval. It also stars Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal.

Hasn’t seeing these viral videos of Rocky and Rani aka Ranveer and Alia made you wish for a reunion? It’s been so long!