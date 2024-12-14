'Itna natak toh Sanjay Dutt ne bhi nahi kiya tha': Allu Arjun's grand homecoming amid Pushpa 2 case divides the internet

The Sandhya theatre stampede which took place the night before Pushpa 2: The Rule commenced its undisputed box office domination ended in tragedy with 39-year old Revathi's demise. Following the stampede her 8-year old son too had to be hospitalised in a 'critical' condition. Right from the get go, police involvement had made it clear that Allu Arjun, in addition to the establishment's management, too would be booked for the case being built. Yesterday, the film fraternity was rendered shocked as the actor was arrested from his home and taken into custody. Today, after several hours of ordeal, Allu Arjun finally returned home to his wife Sneha Reddy and children Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha. It was definitely a heartening sight to see the pan-India actor being embraced by his brother Allu Sirish, followed by a long and teary hug by wife Sneha. He even lifted up the kids in his arms showering them with kisses as he headed back into their Hyderabad residence. Allu Arjun's 'grand homecoming' on bail garners mixed reactions from the internet(Photos: X)

It stands acknowledged by most that despite Allu Arjun being the essential 'reason' which sparked the stampede, he is in no way directly to blame for the unfortunate demise that came to light. The internet however, really doesn't know what to make of the 'grand' display of his homecoming after having spent one night in jail, that now appears to be thronging all headlines.

Over the top?

That definitely appears to be the general verdict. One recurring reaction among all the reams of threads dissecting the homecoming clip is confusion. Confusion over why the clip carries a heavy hand of heroism, or at least attempts to heavily imply it. Some comments expressing this read: "Returning from Kargil war vibes", "Itna natak to sanjay dutt ne bhi nahi kiya tha", "Sab camera ke samne karna hai road pe. Ghar ke andar chale ja. PR ka most use" and "VVIP AC room, and alla a massive publicity stunt. But it is made to seem like dude fought and won a war or something" and "Kuch zyada nahi ho gaya yeh? Overnight hi toh tha".

Several comments also appeared to think that Sneha went overboard with the theatrics: "Sneha CHILL😭😭😭😭😂", "Allu Arjuns wife is the best actor here. She will also get national award", "Why is his wife being over dramatic? I think she would make a better actor than Allu Arjun himself😂😂😂" and "Rumours are that she is being cast for Pushpa 3 instead of Rashmika Mandana".

Another recurring sentiment was the fact that though Allu Arjun may not be in the wrong, making such a public moment of his return from jail is disrespectful to the woman that lost her life: "A woman DIED. Such show off of celebration is INSENSITVE" read a comment.

