Alpha: Alia Bhatt’s first look poster covered in bruises takes internet by storm, film to release in July

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt’s last film Jigra released in theatres in 2024. It has been two long years since we have seen her on the silver screen, and even though Alia has continued to remain in the spotlight, fans have now begun to get antsy. Making the wait a tad bit easier on audiences, the actor took to her official social media handle to announce the release date of her next film, Alpha , along with the first look poster today. Also starring Sharvari , Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor, the YRF spy thriller was in the news recently due to rumours of a direct to digital release. However, with her new post, Alia has confirmed that Alpha will arrive in theatres this year, in the month of July.

Alpha, which was announced two years ago, marks the seventh installment of the YRF spy universe, after the likes of Ek Tha Tiger (2012), War (2019) and Pathaan (2023). But what makes it even more special is the fact that the Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer is the first female-led film in the universe. Well, adding on to the excitement, Alia unveiled her first look poster along with the theatrical release date of Alpha — July 10, 2026. In the poster, we get a glimpse of Alia through the Greek symbol of alpha. There’s a deep cut on her shoulder, a bruise on her lip and another one on her eyebrow. But her fierce eyes, full of fire and fury, demand all your attention. In the caption below, Alia shared, “#ALPHA 10.07.2026 See you in cinemas 💥💥💥@sharvari | @anilskapoor | @iambobbydeol | #ShivRawail | #AdityaChopra | #AkshayeWidhani | @yrf | #YRFSpyUniverse.”