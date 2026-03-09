Alpha: Alia Bhatt’s first look poster covered in bruises takes internet by storm, film to release in July
Alia Bhatt shuts down rumours of Alpha taking the digital route, reveals release date with first look poster
Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt’s last film Jigra released in theatres in 2024. It has been two long years since we have seen her on the silver screen, and even though Alia has continued to remain in the spotlight, fans have now begun to get antsy. Making the wait a tad bit easier on audiences, the actor took to her official social media handle to announce the release date of her next film, Alpha, along with the first look poster today. Also starring Sharvari, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor, the YRF spy thriller was in the news recently due to rumours of a direct to digital release. However, with her new post, Alia has confirmed that Alpha will arrive in theatres this year, in the month of July.
Alpha, which was announced two years ago, marks the seventh installment of the YRF spy universe, after the likes of Ek Tha Tiger (2012), War (2019) and Pathaan (2023). But what makes it even more special is the fact that the Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer is the first female-led film in the universe. Well, adding on to the excitement, Alia unveiled her first look poster along with the theatrical release date of Alpha — July 10, 2026. In the poster, we get a glimpse of Alia through the Greek symbol of alpha. There’s a deep cut on her shoulder, a bruise on her lip and another one on her eyebrow. But her fierce eyes, full of fire and fury, demand all your attention. In the caption below, Alia shared, “#ALPHA 10.07.2026 See you in cinemas 💥💥💥@sharvari | @anilskapoor | @iambobbydeol | #ShivRawail | #AdityaChopra | #AkshayeWidhani | @yrf | #YRFSpyUniverse.”
Well, Alia’s first look from Alpha has taken social media by storm. In the comment section below, an internet user shared, “The way my heart skipped a beat seeing the release date 😭 alpha is already legendary 💅🏻🔥,” whereas another wrote, “After seeing Alia's look in this post I can't wait anymore 🙃.” A comment read, “Let’s roar, queen 👸🔥 Ready to witness Alpha on the big screen!,” whereas another fan gushed, “Cannot wait to see you in action avatar 🔥.” A netizen also stated, “Two talented ladies, one explosive film - Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh in Alpha 🔥🎥.”
Apart from Alpha, Alia also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-anticipated epic romantic drama Love & War in her line-up. The film also stars her actor husband Ranbir Kapoor, and her Raazi (2018) co-star Vicky Kaushal. On the personal front, Alia celebrated International Women's Day yesterday with a sweet card from her daughter Raha and RK.
