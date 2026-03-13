Exclusive | Amit Jadhav alleges Mohit Suri's Saiyaara was plagiarised from his 2019 short film: Shocked at similarities

We have just described the basic plot of a 2019 YouTube short film, Khwaabon by Amit Jadhav, not Saiyaara (2025). The similarities are glaring. And this is the basis of his allegations against the makers of the Ahaan Panday -Aneet Padda starrer, in a viral Instagram video.

A much-in-love couple’s world comes crashing down as the girl is diagnosed with a memory loss condition. She goes missing one day, and the guy, a musician, uses a song to find her.

Talking to HT City, Amit shares, “I had tried speaking up last year too. I had actually received a direct message on Instagram, from YRF Talent in 2022, they wanted to get in touch with me. I asked them which project are they reaching out to me for, they didn’t answer. I didn’t know anyone there, neither had I given any audition for them to reach out. A week after Saiyaara’s release, my friends called me and said ‘tera toh story same tha’ I was shocked. I tried reaching out to them, even going to their office but my friends said they won’t entertain me or reply.”

Interestingly, claims about Saiyaara’s plot being inspired had done the rounds last year too, albeit in regards to a 2004 Korean film, A Moment To Remember. Amit says Saiyaara is closer to his plot about music than the international film.

Amit claims he went into depression, because he had been trying to convert his short film into a feature film. “I am a singer, so I kept getting work, I relaxed a bit because of that. But one day I almost committed suicide. I was sloshed, my parents saw and that’s how I got saved. I felt like the world doesn’t want me to succeed. I was not called for any auditions,” he says.

And that’s when he started working on a script for himself, “I had got producers too. We were going to shoot in 2025. But then Saiyaara happened, everything got derailed.”

We ask if he had got any story or script registered. Amit says, “I am a part of the Screenwriter’s Association, but no I did not get the story registered in 2019 because it was a short film and out on a public platform as proof.”

Amit alleges that he tried to reach out to YRF again after the film, “I wrote in the mail that I had received a mail from them in 2022 as well, and that Saiyaara’s story is similar to mine, iska clarification dijiye. I mailed twice, got no answer.”

What he is seeking now is acknowledgement, “I should get some credit. Or I can be cast in some role atleast in some project. That’s all I am seeking.” We reached out to Mohit and Yash Raj Films for a comment, but didn’t get any response till the time of this article going live.