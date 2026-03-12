Is Junaid Khan’s Ek Din like Ahaan Panday’s Saiyaara? Aamir Khan reveals: ‘Our film is…’

Aamir Khan’s actor son Junaid Khan is all set to return to the silver screen with a new release in May this year. Titled Ek Din , the upcoming romantic drama film marks South beauty Sai Pallavi’s debut in Bollywood. Yesterday, makers dropped the trailer online, which received love from fans across the internet. It followed the story of a boy named Rohan, who wishes for his colleague Meera to fall in love with him, even if it’s just for a day. But when the day ends, the magic also fizzles out and Meera forgets all about it. This factor reminded some netizens of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s blockbuster Saiyaara . Well, Aamir has now cleared the air.

In a recent chat with Variety India, ahead of his son Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi’s film’s release, Aamir Khan opened up about Ek Din . He shared, “In one sequence, Sai tells Junaid, ‘Yeh to meri zindagi ka sabse khoobsurat din hai (This is the most beautiful day of my life!)’ and he replies, ‘Par kal tumhein yeh din yaad nahin rahega (But you will not even remember it tomorrow)!’” When asked if this twist has anything to do with Alzheimer's, like what we saw in Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday-starrer Saiyaara , Aamir laughed and replied, “No! No! Our film is completely different!”

Talking about his children, Aamir shared that he is more like a friend to Ira Khan, Azad Rao Khan and Junaid than a father. Revealing how his son Junaid is just like him, Aamir explained, “He has a sharp sense of cinema, of script, of editing and he is quite strong-willed.” Mr Perfectionist went on to share, “I taught Junaid how to play chess when he was just four years old. He first beat me when he was 18, a full 14 years later. Now, however hard I try, I can never beat him in the game! He always wins. And one more thing. Junaid does not consult me about anything he takes on. I believe he has signed two films, one of which is with Ektaa Kapoor and Balaji Telefilms. He decides these things himself and that’s great.”

A remake of the 2016 Thai film One Day, Aamir Khan Productions’ Ek Din is set to arrive in theatres on May 1. The film will mark Junaid’s third film, and Sai’s first Hindi project. After Ek Din, Sai will share the screen with Ranbir Kapoor later this year as Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana.