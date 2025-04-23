Andrew Garfield says yes to Spider-Man return with one very strange condition: ‘Would love to play the character…’

Andrew Garfield is open to stepping back into the Spider-suit — but on one very specific condition. The Amazing Spider-Man star, who previously portrayed Peter Parker in 2012 and 2014, and returned in spectacular fashion for 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, recently teased the possibility of reprising his role again. Speaking at the Middle East Film & Comic Con in Abu Dhabi, Garfield addressed the question that has been on every fan’s mind: would he return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker aka Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

“I really love playing Spider-Man. I would love to play the character again in some capacity,” he said. “But I think it would have to be very weird.” Garfield didn’t elaborate on plot specifics, but he made it clear that he wouldn’t be interested in a standard sequel or a straightforward storyline. Instead, he’s intrigued by the more creative, experimental interpretations of the character, particularly the kind seen in Sony’s animated Spider-Verse films.

“I would want to do something very unique, and offbeat, and surprising,” he continued. “Kind of like the creative freedom that they have with the animated Spider-Verse movies. I think they’re so great, and you can honour the character in so many different ways through the multiverse.”

With the introduction of the multiverse, which is now well established in Marvel’s cinematic playbook, multiple versions of the same character can co-exist and even team up. Garfield’s return in No Way Home alongside Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland proved just how eager fans are to explore these possibilities. Since then, speculation has been rampant about whether Garfield might lead his own Spider-Man film once again.

However, Garfield has remained intentionally vague. In an earlier interview with GQ this January, he responded to rumours about appearing in Spider-Man 4 with Tom Holland by saying, “I’m gonna disappoint you. Yeah, no. But I know no one’s going to trust anything I say from now on.” Considering the elaborate secrecy that surrounded his involvement in No Way Home, fans are taking his denials with a sizable grain of salt.

While there’s no official confirmation of Garfield’s return, one thing is clear: if Marvel wants him back, they’ll have to get creative. And in a cinematic universe where timelines collide, heroes swap dimensions, and anything is possible, it might just be the perfect time to get weird.