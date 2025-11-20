‘Aneet Padda is not my girlfriend’: Ahaan Panday sets record straight, reveals his relationship status

Ever since their debut film Saiyaara arrived in theatres this year, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have been the talk of the town. Not only did they become overnight sensations, but also left fans convinced that they are truly in love thanks to their unbelievable onscreen chemistry. Soon, rumours began doing the rounds suggesting that Ahaan and Aneet are in a relationship, which apparently blossomed on the set of the Mohit Suri film. Karan Johar even predicted that they could be the next ‘Bollywood it couple’ on Sania Mirza's talk show recently. But Ahaan has now set the record straight once and for all.

In a recent interview with GQ India, when asked if he is really in a relationship with his Saiyaara co-star Aneet Padda, Ahaan Panday shared, “Aneet is my best friend. The whole internet thinks we’re together, but we’re not. Chemistry isn’t always romantic—it’s about comfort, safety, and being seen. We’ve both made each other feel that. Even though she’s not my girlfriend, I’ll never have a bond like I have with Aneet. Before Saiyaara, we both loved this Paulo Coelho quote: ‘It’s the possibility of a dream coming true that makes life interesting.’ We dreamed this together, and it came true. What we’ve shared is so special.”

Revealing his current relationship status, Ahaan shared, “I’m single.” And what kind of a boyfriend is he? The young star explained, “From what my past girlfriends have told me, my love language is acts of service and grand gestures.” How cute is that?

Well, Ahaan and Aneet may not be a couple in real life, but their onscreen chemistry is unmatchable. For the sake of their fans, we hope to see the two actors together in another film soon. Currently, Ahaan is busy gearing up for Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming actioner, backed by YRF, alongside Sharvari. Aneet, on the other hand, is headlining Shakti Shalini, which is the sixth film in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. We wish the two all the best for their bright future in Bollywood!