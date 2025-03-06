Anora star Mikey Madison texted Demi Moore after winning the Best Actress award at Oscars 2025: ‘I adore her’

American actor Mikey Madison has shared that she texted actor Demi Moore after her Oscar win, expressing her deep admiration for the veteran Hollywood actor. “I texted with Demi, who I adore. She’s one of the sweetest, kindest women I’ve ever met, and I’m so grateful that I was able to meet her and witness her brilliance and talent in person. I adore her and I can’t wait to see what she does next, what kind of characters she brings us. I think we’re all so ready and excited to see that,” Mikey said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Mikey Madison texted with Demi Moore after she beat her at Oscars

The 25-year-old took home the Best Actress award at the 2025 Oscars for her performance in Anora, surpassing industry veterans such as Demi, Cynthia Erivo, and Karla Sofía Gascón. The win was a moment of disbelief for Mikey, who admitted that she is still processing the enormity of the achievement. “I’m still kind of floating in a dreamlike state. It was a very, very surreal night — very interesting and obviously, celebratory and wonderful. But I think that I need time to really digest the magnitude of it,” she reflected.

Mikey also revealed that she had not initially prepared to take the stage for an acceptance speech. “Last-minute, I was like, ‘I should just write down a bunch of names just in case — even if only to just have a list of names for myself.’ And I’m glad that I did, because I got to read them! But I would have wanted to be a little more studious and prepared,” she admitted.

After the announcement, Mikey shared a heartfelt moment with fellow nominee Fernanda Torres, embracing the camaraderie among the talented women in the category. The win also solidified Anora’s success, as the Sean Baker-directed film won multiple awards on the night, including Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Film Editing.