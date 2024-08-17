Anubhav Singh Bassi on his Sydney Opera House performance: Sabse iconic…

Last month, Australia's Sydney Opera House alive with laughter as Anubhav Singh Bassi graced its stage, becoming the third Indian stand-up comic to perform at the iconic venue, following in the footsteps of Zakir Khan and Vir Das. Anubhav Bassi on performing at Sydney Opera House

“As soon as I landed, I went there to see how it looked. Ek feeling thi ki sabse iconic show yahin hone waala hain,” he says, reflecting on the experience. “I decided to do tour Australia because senior comics who performed here told me this was a very good market. Jab koi Hindi comedian aata hain perform karne, toh woh log bohot excited hote hain,” he tells us.

Did he feel pre-show jitters? “I was feeling extra nervous so I arrived 3-4 hours early to check every little detail,” Bassi admits, adding, “We wanted everything to go perfectly, and it did.”

Having reached a global audience, the 33-year-old now feels a heightened sense of responsibility. “When your fan following grows to this level, it makes you more responsible as a comedian. You have to surpass yourself with every show. I work harder on myself and I try to change my way of writing the material so that all age groups can enjoy and remember my shows.”

He also explains that while performing internationally, the focus remains on relatability, and local references that international audiences might not understand are avoided. “When you perform internationally, there are not many changes that one makes; the focus is always relatability. There are certain references that they don't understand, for example a reference to Meerut, so I avoid or twist such jokes while performing abroad. Log toh apne hi hain, bas bahar jaake doosre desh mai reh rahe hain,” he adds while emphasising that live performance is the best way for both the audience and artist to connect.

Asked about his future plans, Bassi says his current focu is on giving his best as he continues his world tour. “This world tour will go on for at least six months. I will think of what’s next later. I am just focused on performing right now,” he says, adding, “I decided to take an Australia tour specifically because many senior comics who have performed here told me that there is a very good market [for us comedians]. Jab bhi koi Hindi comedian aata hai perform karne toh vo log bahut excited hote hain.”