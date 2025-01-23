Anupam Kher on first dip at the Sangam during Mahakumbh: I am going back from Prayagraj as a happy person

After experiencing the Mahakumbh and taking a holy dip at the Sangam, actor Anupam Kher says he is "going back as a happy and calm person”. Anupam Kher taking dip at Sangam, Parayagraj, during the ongoing Mahakumbh, on Wednesday.

The actor spent three days at Prayagraj. “You come closer to the spirituality you are looking for. You come closer to the spirituality you are looking for. It’s about coming closer to yourself aur woh bheed mein mehsoos hota hai! Strangely, you have lakhs and crores of people around and yet you feel empowered. You experience God’s spiritual power, oneness and apne chote hone ka ehsaas. Probably, that’s why we have such mega festivals,” says Kher, 69.

Anupam Kher with Swami Avdheshanand Giri, Acharya Mahamandaleshwar of Juna Akhara

On Thursday posted a picture of himself taking a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam and wrote, “Om Namah Shivay!” In the caption for a separate clip he posted, he described taking a bath in the river as an emotional and fulfilling experience.

On his maiden visit, he says, “Every time there was a Kumbh it used to come to mind, but it never happened. But, this time I was determined without knowing such constellation comes after 144 years. My stay was fixed at Swami Avdheshanand Giriji’s place and spending time with him was a great learning.”

He adds, “I have been a person who visits spiritual places, specially in the last few years I have been trying to connect with my roots. From outside, for many, Kumbh may look like a botheration, but you have to visit to experience it. Usually, people go to the temple to ask for things but here they come to participate in the festival of spirituality.”

Describing his experience, he says, “There is a one-to-one connection with the whosoever God you pray to. Taking a dip at Triveni Sangam and the change of energies with rapid Ganga, clam Yamuna and mystical Saraswati was amazing. It’s so cold but you don’t experience it as other emotions take over. This experience of oneness, healing, and spirituality can’t be defined in words. The experience was very peaceful, and I am going back as a happy and calm person.”

Kher is amazed at the arrangement and posted heaps of praises for the organising such a grand event, “The tent city and the infrastructure that has come up for Mahakumbh is unreal. I stayed in the best hotels in the world, but this was better than them, which is amazing. The credit goes to the government, authorities and the local people. Jo seva-bhaav se sab contribute kare hain it's amazing.”

On his connection with January 22, he says, “Such things can’t be planned, it’s truly divine. I came to January 21 but took a dip on 22 and later realised it was the same day we all were at Shri Ram Temple, Ayodhya for the Pran Prathistha ceremony.”