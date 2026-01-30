Are Janhvi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor in a cold war because of Boney Kapoor? Online gossip suggests so

Following in the footsteps of Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, the young and vibrant Shanaya Kapoor finally entered Bollywood last year. She made her debut with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan (2025) opposite Vikrant Massey, and is now gearing up for the release of her second film Tu Yaa Main alongside Adarsh Gourav. While BFFs Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday as well as Khushi have been cheering for Shanaya quite loudly on social media, her cousin sister Janhvi has not showered any love in the comments of her recent posts regarding Tu Yaa Main . Reddit now has a theory for the same, suggesting a ‘nepo cold war’ between the Kapoor cousins.

In a recent thread shared on Reddit, a social media user has claimed that Shanaya Kapoor’s mother, Sanjay Kapoor’s wife, Maheep Kapoor was upset with her filmmaker brother-in-law Boney Kapoor (Janhvi's father) for not stepping in and helping kickstart her daughter’s acting career. This was before Shanaya’s debut film had released, when she was struggling to enter Bollywood. The thread reads: “Maheep was expecting some help for her daughter as well, and even got her husband to play the family card, but it didn’t work. Boney is only interested in his daughter’s careers.”

The Reddit user claims that Maheep was further left furious after a filmmaker rejected Shanaya, stating that she’s not a ‘real nepo kid’: “Also Maheep lost her cool when a top producer who rejected Shanaya said they only want “real nepo kids”, not the leftover ones sitting in the industry fridge after everyone else already took what they wanted. Now Maheep is on a mission to ensure Shanaya is more successful than Janvhi.” This caused issues between the cousins, who are not openly hostile to one another but the competition is now apparently on. For the uninitiated, before making her acting debut, Shanaya was an assistant director on Janhvi's 2020 film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

In the comment section, a netizen claimed, “Boney already tried to help Sanjay Kapoor before, he won’t help his daughter. Anil Kapoor only helps when he sees a benefit for himself,” whereas another wrote: “Thats sad. They are cousins and grew up together. I hope they reconcile soon. Boney should have helped Shanaya out. Maheep and Sanjay have been such a big support system for Arjun and his sister. It’s the least he can do.”

Whether this is true or just online gossip is something only the Kapoors can confirm.