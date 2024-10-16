Atul Parchure death: Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur remember their co-star

Atul Parchure, 57, a prominent figure in Marathi cinema and popular TV shows like Comedy Nights and The Kapil Sharma Show, died on Monday. He had been recovering after a long battle with cancer but succumbed to sudden health complications. Atul Parchure had been a part of many comedy shows.

With a career spanning over three decades, Parchure shared the screen with heavyweights such as Shah Rukh Khan in Billu (2009), Ajay Devgn in All The Best (2009) and Salman Khan in Partner (2007). News of his passing quickly spread across social media, prompting heartfelt tributes from the industry, including actors Riteish Deshmukh, Arjun Kapoor and all the colleagues who worked closely with him.

Archana Puran Singh, who worked with him in Kapil's show, says, "I recall with great fondness the times he performed on the Kapil show and what a tremendous performer he was. In fact when he was unwell he took a sabbatical and then returned to our stage, where we welcomed him with open arms. He was a fine gentleman and a warm human being, full of positivity and optimism about beating his illness. I am saddened by his sudden demise... never thought that the last time we spoke would indeed be the last time ever!"

Archana Puran Singh

“I remember that whenever there used to be a discussion for acts, the first name we would think of along with me and Kapil bhai would be Atul. This is really sad,” says actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek, recalling his time with Parchure.

Krushna Abhishek

Remembering Parchure fondly, actor Rajiv Thakur says he didn't let his co-stars know about his illness until he was recovering and resumed work. “Even when I would be doing Sajan Re Jhooth Mat Bolo, he would come in for a couple of episodes, apart from Comedy Circus. He was a very good man. He didn't let us know what he is going through, until he was recovering and came back to work,” Thakur ends.