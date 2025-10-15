Avneet Kaur's team reveals the real reason behind her visit to Ujjain with cricketer Suryakumar and his wife
Avneet Kaur's presence with Suryakumar Yadav and his wife at the Ujjain temple left the internet wondering.
Actor Avneet Kaur went to Ujjain's Mahakal temple on Monday. However, what surprised fans was that the actor was accompanied by cricketer Suryakumar Yadav and his wife Devisha Shetty. The surprise visit left the fans wondering what is happening. We decided to reach out to Avneet Kaur's team to find out.
In the video going viral online, Suryakumar and Devisha are seen sitting outside with folded hands during the ongoing aarti ceremony. As the camera pans, actor Avneet Kaur can also be spotted in the frame. And that surprised all the social media users.
When we reached out to the actor's team to know if it is a possible collaboration that is happening between Avneet and Suryakumar, which led to the visit to the temple, we got to know there is no collaboration happening.
The actor's team clarified, “It was just a coincidence and nothing more.”
Earlier this year, Avneet suddenly made headlines after cricketer Virat Kohli liked her picture on Instagram. However, later he took to Instagram stories to clarify that it was a mistake.
“I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding,” Virat wrote.
