Virat Kohli lands in Delhi ahead of Australia series; fans say ‘the GOAT is back!’

Indian cricket fans had every reason to celebrate on Monday as cricketer Virat Kohli was spotted at Delhi airport, a day before the Indian squad is schedule to depart for Australia for the three-match ODI series . Social media quickly lit up with reactions, with fans sharing photos, videos, and messages expressing their excitement at seeing the star batsman land in the Capital.

Virat, who is returning to the international cricket after his India's winning run in the Champions Trophy earlier this year, is set to link up with the rest of the members of national team in Delhi, who defeated West Indies in the second match of the two-match series today, alongside new vice-captain Shreyas Iyer and former skipper Rohit Sharma who also arrived in the Capital a few days ago. The squad is set for October 15 departure to Perth, where the series kicks off on October 19.

The upcoming tour marks a special moment for Indian cricket, with seasoned campaigners Virat and Rohit contributing their experience to a squad led by newly appointed ODI captain Shubman Gill .

Fans on Twitter, Instagram, and X couldn’t contain their excitement, with many praising Virat’s form and dedication. Hashtags celebrating his arrival began trending almost immediately, reflecting the widespread enthusiasm for the tour and the opportunity to witness cricketing legends up close.

With the blend of youth and experience in the squad—including KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shreyas Iyer—supporters are eagerly anticipating India’s performance Down Under. The Delhi meet-up serves not just as a pre-departure formality but also a moment of inspiration, bridging the gap between past glories and the team’s future ambitions.

As Virat, Rohit, and the rest of the squad prepare for their journey, fans remain united in their excitement, celebrating the presence of their cricketing heroes before India takes on Australia in what promises to be a thrilling ODI series.