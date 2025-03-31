Menu Explore
B Praak: I think maybe I should be declared brand ambassador of patriotic songs now!

ByRishabh Suri
Mar 31, 2025 12:21 PM IST

B Praak, celebrated for hits like Teri Mitti, discusses the significance of patriotic songs, his role in song writing, and mindful expression as an artist.

B Praak has delivered multiple chartbusters over the years, from the soul-stirring Teri Mitti in Kesari (2019) to the emotional Maaye in Skyforce. Now, buzz suggests he might reunite with Akshay Kumar for Kesari Chapter 2. But what is it about patriotic songs that resonates so deeply with him? He quips, “Ab mujhe patriotic songs ka brand ambassador bana dena chahiye! The pain and emotion in these songs connect instantly. I was overwhelmed by the love Maaye received.”

B Praak
B Praak

Also read: B Praak on rumours he was not invited to Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast: Our teams were discussing dates for months

When asked about the most challenging song he has sung, he doesn’t hesitate: “Teri Mitti was incredibly tough. I had to convey emotions that would make people feel an instant connection with their motherland.”

Given the powerful lyrics of his songs, does he involve himself in the writing process as well? “Bilkul! If I don’t, then how will the song truly be ours?” he says. “I get involved right from the song’s inception. But honestly, with lyricists like Jaani, I rarely have to say anything — they do their job beautifully.” Beyond music, he acknowledges the weight of his words as an artiste. “A public figure must always be mindful of what they say, and the same applies to lyrics. Words have power, and we must ensure they don’t hurt anyone’s sentiments.”

