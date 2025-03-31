B Praak: I think maybe I should be declared brand ambassador of patriotic songs now!

B Praak has delivered multiple chartbusters over the years, from the soul-stirring Teri Mitti in Kesari (2019) to the emotional Maaye in Skyforce. Now, buzz suggests he might reunite with Akshay Kumar for Kesari Chapter 2. But what is it about patriotic songs that resonates so deeply with him? He quips, “Ab mujhe patriotic songs ka brand ambassador bana dena chahiye! The pain and emotion in these songs connect instantly. I was overwhelmed by the love Maaye received.” B Praak

When asked about the most challenging song he has sung, he doesn’t hesitate: “Teri Mitti was incredibly tough. I had to convey emotions that would make people feel an instant connection with their motherland.”

Given the powerful lyrics of his songs, does he involve himself in the writing process as well? “Bilkul! If I don’t, then how will the song truly be ours?” he says. “I get involved right from the song’s inception. But honestly, with lyricists like Jaani, I rarely have to say anything — they do their job beautifully.” Beyond music, he acknowledges the weight of his words as an artiste. “A public figure must always be mindful of what they say, and the same applies to lyrics. Words have power, and we must ensure they don’t hurt anyone’s sentiments.”