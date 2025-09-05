Baaghi 4 first reviews: Fans divided over film being Tiger Shroff's 'career best performance' but 'worse than Ganpath'

After missing from the silver screens for the better part of this year, Tiger Shroff seems to have made a roaring comeback. The fourth installment of his trademark franchise Baaghi, hit theatres today. And with the first rush of the Friday moviegoers crowd now out, we have for your the fresh hot opinions on whether this blood soaked saga is worth your time over the weekend. Tiger Shroff comes through with Baaghi 4 but the film doesn't(Photos: X)

So what's the verdict on Baaghi 4?

Well, first things first, from the looks of it, Tiger Shroff shines. But the film itself? Not so much. Some first rush reactions read: "Early review of BAAGHI 4 are out and it is worst than Ganpath. Another cringefest delivered by @iTIGERSHROFF and @duttsanjay", "It isn't a movie, it's a torture. Stay away for at least 10 km from those cinema halls which are showing this torture movie", "Average mass masala ⚡ Story weak, only action stunts", "Almost all the actual gore shown in the teaser and trailer has been choppped off" and "You know it’s bad when you walk in with 0 expectations & still leave disappointed 💀 Action feels lazy, no buildup.. just happening for the sake of it. Tiger Shroff tries to hold it together but the mess is everywhere" to quote a few.

Coming back to Tiger, the man knows his action and goes all out in making his screen time valuable on that count. "South director has present #TigerShroff in the most brutal way @iTIGERSHROFF has given his best and has improved a lot in his acting skills", "Baap level cinema! Tiger in beast mode 💥", "I'm totally shocked 😲 Action 🥵 story 👍 Acting 😍 music ♥️ Overall Verdict blockbuster #TigerShroff this time tabahi 🔥" and "It’s just Tiger Shroff vs gravity for three hours, and honestly his action and even acting land really well this time", read a few reactions.

So will you be watching Baaghi 4 over the weekend?