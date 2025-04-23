‘Baap acha hai bas’: Rahul Bhatt praises Raha’s dad Ranbir Kapoor; calls Alia Bhatt ‘paani kam chai’ in front of Pooja

Rahul Bhatt is not one to mince his words, and in a recent interview with Hindi Rush, he let the world know exactly how he feels about his famous half-sister Alia Bhatt and her superstar husband Ranbir Kapoor. Known more for his dedication to fitness than for family drama, Rahul surprised everyone by giving a candid take on the Bhatt-Kapoor universe. The Bhatt family

When asked about his brother-in-law Ranbir Kapoor’s acting chops, Rahul didn’t bother dressing up his opinion. “Acting? Pata nahi merko kuch samajh mein nahi aata hai… Acting kaun hai, actor kaun hai, Animal kaun hai, Kapoor kaun hai? Mere ko kuch fark nahi padta…” he said flatly. His disinterest in the film (and maybe Ranbir himself) couldn’t have been clearer. But he did soften slightly when speaking of Ranbir’s role as a father. “Baap acha hai bas... main respect karta hoon... baap bahut acha hai... apni bachi se bahut pyaar karta hai aur mere liye usse acha koi cheez matter nahin karti hai life mein. Ye baaki naam, shaurat, Animal vanimal aayega jaayega…”

Still, that was just the warm-up. When the topic shifted to his relationship with Alia Bhatt, the actor-turned-mogul of Bollywood, who is also his half-sister, things got even spicier. Rahul confirmed they’re on good terms — “Yes, yes of course” — but immediately followed that up with a comparison that no one saw coming. “In my opinion, she is not even half of what my real sister Pooja is, not in talent, not in looks, not in terms of being sexy. In front of my sister, she is ‘paani kam chai (not as good)’. This is my personal opinion.” Rahul then went on to sing the praises of his real sister, actor and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt, whom he clearly sees as the true torchbearer of the Bhatt legacy. “If you ask, amongst all our siblings, who is the most talented, the most moralistic, it is Pooja. Pooja is the true inheritor to take the legacy of my father ahead. I saw her in her stardom. She was the biggest sex symbol of the country at that time,” he continued.

Despite the comparison, Rahul did make sure to acknowledge Alia’s accomplishments and her personal life with a level of reserved respect. “She is a mother now. She is very successful, and one can’t just pick up the phone and say, ‘I am coming to meet you.’ I never shared that with anybody. I like to maintain a certain protocol. She is a good mother, and she is taking care of my other stepsister, Shaheen Bhatt, very well, which I respect more.”

For those unfamiliar with the Bhatt family tree, it’s worth a quick refresher. Mahesh Bhatt first married Kiran Bhatt in 1970, and they had two children together — Pooja and Rahul. After their separation, Mahesh married actor Soni Razdan and had two daughters with her, Shaheen and Alia.