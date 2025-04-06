Bhumi Pednekar on her web series debut with The Royals: My success lies in the fact that…

Having completed a decade in the Hindi film industry, Bhumi Pednekar is set to embark on a new venture this year as she makes her web series debut with The Royals. Bhumi Pednekar stars opposite Ishaan Khatter in the show and she is excited with the way their pairing has been received. Bhumi Pednekar(Photo: Instagram)

“I'm very excited for The Royals. I don't want to get my hopes high; I just want the show to be looked upon for what it is. So far, whatever assets we've put out, I've gotten a lot of love. It makes me very happy that people are excited to watch Ishaan and I together. He's a great actor,” she says.

Bhumi plays a glamorous entrepreneur in the show, and she admits that having started her journey with an unconventional role in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, she couldn’t have “even imagined” such a transformation. “For The Royals, it's a quintessential heroine part that I'm playing. Having said that, yes, I look this way today, but if I was to go back and do a film for which I had to transform myself, I would do it in a blink of an eye. My success doesn't lie in that fact but more in the fact that the girl who 10 years ago started with Dum Laga Ke Haisha, is doing this character as well,” she insists.

While she is loving this commercial space, the actor reflects proudly on her career which has been marked with many socially relevant films. She feels it all started in 2014. “My first film put me on a specific path. I tasted blood with it, and I realised this is the kind of cinema I want to do—one that entertains people thoroughly but also brings about a change or starts a certain conversation. I've made a space for myself where this is expected out of me. I think the day I stopped doing this, there will be a certain disappointment within the audience that I have created credibility within,” she says.

Bhumi elaborates, “In many ways, this was also my way of creating a space for myself. I was clear that the conventional parts are not going to come to me because I don't fit in what a conventional actor needs to be. So maybe I should create an unconventional space for myself, which has very well been done by my male co-actors as well with what Ayushmann (Khurrana) or Rajkummar (Rao) have done. This is also a strategy for me of survival. Had I taken the conventional part, I wouldn't have been here after 10 years, still doing films than I love,” she says.