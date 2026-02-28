Bride Rashmika Mandanna sits in a paalki, groom Vijay Deverakonda redefines royalty in unseen pics from wedding

On February 26, actors and longtime lovebirds, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot in an intimate wedding in Udaipur. The first wedding ceremony was in the morning, where the actors got married by Telugu Hindu rituals, paying tribute to Vijay’s heritage. Later in the evening, they honoured Rashmika’s roots and got married in a traditional Kodava wedding ceremony, for which the bride wore a saree gifted by her mother-in-law. Their wholesome wedding pictures, featuring teary-eyed candid moments of the newlyweds, broke the internet. Well, inside pictures from the grand ceremony have now been shared online.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s new and unseen pictures from inside their wedding were posted on social media today by an event management company. The post included a beautiful picture of Rashmika sitting in a paalki and Vijay looking magnificent with a sword in his hands. Along with the same, the event organisers shared, “Presenting the wedding decor and the details of what went into designing the beautiful aesthetics of the wedding of @thedeverakonda & @rashmika_mandanna The decor was curated based on the vibe they wanted to get married, more than just putting up a grand wedding show. Every element put up had a meaning to it, representing the Periodic Era highlighting the rich Indian heritage.”

The theme was ‘The Periodic Era’. Talking about the same, the organisers revealed, “Every brief has been taken very seriously whether it was Vijay’s choice of using terracotta, to his mother’s love of using mantras on Adduthera, we brought all their visions to reality! The couple wished to keep this union deeply connected to their roots, simple yet very authentic. The decor, the attire, the frames, everything was planned to sync well, nothing stood alone, everything belonged.”

It was a beautiful wedding indeed. And even more wholesome, were the love letters the bride and groom wrote in their captions. Making netizens go aww, Vijay shared, “One day, I missed her. Missed her in a way that made me feel like my day would’ve been better if she were around. Like my meals would’ve felt more wholesome if she were sitting across from me. Like my workouts would’ve been more fun and less of a punishment if she were doing them with me. Like I needed her - just to feel that sense of home and calm, no matter where I was. So, I made my best friend… my wife. 😀❤️ 26.02.2026.”

Vijay and Rashmika have now returned to Hyderabad for their wedding reception, which is scheduled for March 4.