BTS RM and Jungkook can't get over Taehyung's post-military transformation; ARMY says: 'The way they can't stop…'

With their official comeback scheduled for 2026, BTS might be on hiatus, but the members are far from absent. From surprise concert appearances to casual livestreams, the boys have been slowly but surely making their presence felt, and giving ARMY plenty to talk about. But beyond the music, there's one hot topic that’s taken over fan discussions lately: Who’s the strongest BTS member right now? And, surprisingly — or not, if you’ve been keeping tabs — the answer is unanimous: Kim Taehyung. BTS Taehyung, Jungkook and RM

During a recent back-to-back run of livestreams, RM, Jungkook, and V (Taehyung) dubbed themselves the “workout crew”, while making it very clear that one of them had leveled up far beyond the rest.“Shocking news! Kim Taehyung is stronger than me,” RM declared mid-live, with Jungkook quickly agreeing: “He’s stronger than me too.” The two couldn’t stop raving about how V had completely transformed during his military service, especially after serving in the elite Special Duty Team (SDT) — South Korea’s counter-terrorism unit known for its intense physical and mental training.

While RM and Jungkook admitted they’ve stuck to mostly bodyweight workouts, Taehyung went full throttle with weight training. “He’s bigger than us. We can’t even finish the sets he does now,” RM added. V, ever humble, laughed off the hype and insisted, “You guys just started again. I’ve been consistent.” But his discipline clearly paid off — Taehyung has not only become physically stronger, he also achieved Sergeant rank, earned the elite Special Warrior badge, and was recognised as an ace marksman. For the next year, his name will be etched into the SDT’s Hall of Fame.

“Taehyung was lifting weights in the Special Forces. He’s way ahead,”RM said. “I go every day at 9:30 now, but what Taehyung is doing is insane. I’d lose to him in a fight.” Fans are loving this transformation. Once known as the soft-spoken, sensitive “Winter Bear,” V is now being called a “real-life action hero.” “The way they can't stop talking about Taehyung's physique 😭,” was one comment under a post. One more comment said, “The bulk line is getting competitive, oh no 🥵.” Another claimed, “These 3 are on mission to become HULKS.”

While Suga has been laying low, and J-Hope and Jin are busy headlining solo shows in Tokyo and Berlin, the rest of the group — RM, V, Jungkook, and Jimin — have been consistently showing up on livestreams, casually dropping gems like this. And as if things couldn’t get more exciting, all seven members are now in the U.S., reportedly working on music together. J-Hope and Jin are expected to join the others in Los Angeles soon — making fans believe that something big, apart from Tae's biceps, is brewing.