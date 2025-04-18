Menu Explore
BTS’s Jin has officially returned to the screen with Kian’s Bizarre B&B; check out his cutest moments from the show

ByAadrika Sominder
Apr 18, 2025 08:47 PM IST

Jin’s stint on Kian’s Bizarre B&B is a full meal: sweet, spicy, and sprinkled with a whole lot of soft boy charm

Korean adventure show Kian’s Bizarre B&B is chaotic in the best way, mostly because BTS’s Jin (aka Seokjin) is the unexpected heart of the show. Fresh from military service, Jin brings his quintessential boyish charm and a hilarious unpredictability to every episode. If you missed his return to peak variety mode, here are the cutest Jin moments making fans melt:

BTS’s Jin has officially returned to the screen with Kian’s Bizarre B&B
BTS’s Jin has officially returned to the screen with Kian’s Bizarre B&B

The gentleman we know and love

During a challenge involving a tall pole, Jin casually offered his hand to help a female guest climb. The internet instantly swooned, and rightly so, chivalry lives on in Seokjin.

Not Seokjin falling into balloons like a K-drama prince

While the rest of the cast was in chaos, Jin literally tumbled into a giant pit of balloons. Comedy gold, but also pure baby energy.

Sergeant Jin, reporting for waterslide duty

Taking charge like the military man he is, Jin commanded the others to go down the waterslide first. A leader, but make it chaotic good.

Chef Jin and accidental acrobatics

Mr Worldwide Handsome cooking? Adorable. Cooking and falling mid-chop? That's more Jin's style because even his mishaps are endearing.

The aircon moment that lives rent-free in our minds

He turned on the air conditioning with his feet. Why? No idea. But it’s peak Jin energy and we love him for it.

The cutest PR moment ever

When Jin asked a group of kids if they’d heard of BTS and they had, but the little one only knew Jin? Our hearts literally exploded.

A waterslide and a love confession

Sliding down with the biggest grin, Jin yelled “I love you, ARMY!” mid-plunge! Who could ask for a better bias?

Kian’s Bizarre B&B indeed gave us many surprises, but seeing Seokjin be his true, lovable self again was the best gift of all!

News / HTCity / Cinema / BTS’s Jin has officially returned to the screen with Kian’s Bizarre B&B; check out his cutest moments from the show
