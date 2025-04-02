Peek into exclusive BTS OT7 Moments footage, and special announcement from HYBE CEO about 2025 tour details

Get ready, ARMY — here's a sneak peek into a longer version of BTS' much-anticipated OT7 Moments teaser, and it’s safe to say, fans are freaking out. It all started on March 17, when BigHit dropped a mysterious visual, giving us a taste of the upcoming BTS 7 Moments project. The teaser featured a sleek, silver “BTS DISK” into which a chip was inserted, signifying our entry into the magical world of BTS. It’s not just about the glitzy visuals though. The teaser keeps us hooked with tantalising black-and-white images of RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — cue the screams! BTS members

But wait, there’s more! Fans have already been treated to sneak peeks of what's inside the album through a preview on social media; from exclusive moments in the music video, behind-the-scenes glimpses of the Weverse Live Sketch, to practice footage that highlights the members' solo journeys, BTS is taking us behind the curtain like never before. And with only 80 days left until the ultimate reunion, the excitement is at an all-time high! Even J-Hope couldn’t contain his excitement. In his latest Weverse chat, he shared his feelings about the reunion with fans, saying, “...I miss them. It won't be long before we each other again. I sent a message in the group chat saying, ‘It’s already April, not long left, fighting!’” Take a look at each member's disk preview below:

Additionally, HYBE CEO Lee Jang Sang recently shared some insights into BTS's plans for the year, revealing that the group's comeback may take a bit longer, even after they reunite following their military service. Lee explained that while the members are expected to complete their military duties in the first half of the year and return to their activities, they will need additional time to focus on preparing new music. “But they need time to prepare for their music. We are in talks with top-tier songwriters, but the artists also need time to think and prepare themselves,” he said. He also mentioned that the details of BTS's world tour will be finalised only after the group’s musical comeback.