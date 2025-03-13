Camila Cabello's new mystery man is probably more high profile than she is; here's everything to know

Camila Cabello has a new man in her life, and they’ve been spotted together at some pretty high-profile events lately! The Havana singer recently made waves at Chanel's Fall/Winter show at Paris Fashion Week with Henry Junior Chalhoub, a billionaire heir who has been romantically linked to Camila since January 2025. They were first seen cosying up during a vacation in St. Barts, but neither of them has confirmed the relationship publicly. Despite the paparazzi buzz, Camila has always been open about keeping her love life away from the spotlight, so it’s no surprise that they’re staying private about their connection. Camila Cabello and billionaire Henry Junior Chalhoub

What do we know about Henry Junior Chalhoub?

So, who exactly is this mystery man who’s captured Camila’s heart? While he may not be a global pop sensation, Henry comes from a pretty impressive background. He is part of the Chalhoub family, who founded the Dubai-based luxury fashion distribution company, Chalhoub Group. This company works with some of the biggest names in fashion including Versace, Jimmy Choo, Jacquemus, and various LVMH-owned brands; his sister, Souraya Chalhoub, has made a name for herself in the fashion industry. In short, he’s got luxury and high fashion running through his veins.

Since their cosy St. Barts getaway, the two have been spotted together on several glamorous occasions. They were seen hand-in-hand at the pre-BAFTA Nominees' Party in London on February 15. And most recently, they turned heads at the Chanel fashion show in Paris where the couple couldn’t keep their hands to themselves. Camila looked stunning in a dark plaid suit, while Henry kept it sleek in a gray jacket, trousers, and a black scarf. The couple was caught holding hands, and in a sweet moment, a TikTok user captured Henry shyly hiding his face behind Camila’s shoulder when he noticed the camera.

Though they’re keeping their relationship relatively private, it’s clear that the chemistry between them is undeniable. The singer has previously dated author Matthew Hussey, Canadian singer Shawn Mendes and Austin Kevitch.