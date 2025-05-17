Emma Stone hilariously terrorised by a bee on Cannes 2025 red carpet, fans say 'I'd be clinging on to Pedro too!'

The goofball in Emma Stone made a surprise appearance on the Cannes red carpet. Not that Emma being a true and blue goof is a secret or anything of the sort, but the actor knows how to serve poised and polished when needed. And that's exactly what she was doing in her sculptural, all-white Louis Vuitton bib dress, as she walked the exclusive stretch with co-stars Pedro Pascal and Austin Butler for the premiere of their film Eddington. Emma Stone terrorised by a bee on Cannes red carpet: Pedro Pascal to the rescue!

Now we don't know if we have the Cannes Gods or just good ol' nature to thank for this priceless, but somewhere between the photo op right in the middle of the carpet, a big fat bee cool-ly flitted its way in front of Pedro's face, who looked very, very amused — a reaction mirrored by Austin, who even tried to calmly whoosh it away. But not Emma. Her mile-a-minute expressions went from surprised to fearful to a full-on bodily ick with her literally clinging onto poor Pedro. The moment may have been but a few seconds long, but the internet is having an absolute field day!

Being terrorised by a bee is not necessarily a good thing, and can go wrong pretty quick. But...the anons on the internet would happily sign a waiver for it if it meant they get to weather this mini ordeal between the likes of Pedro and Austin. Comments, dripping with innocent thirst read: "Why is this so entertaining? 😂 but also I’d be clinging on to Pedro too! 😂", "But could Emma actually 'beeeeee' more in luck to be standing next to Pedro & Austin in that moment? I mean....Pedro protection services and all 😍" and "Jose Pedro Balmaceda Pascal to the rescue! 👏👏👏👏", to quote a few. And the best of them all: "Can’t wait for the memes 😂".

The Cannes Film Festival rolled out its red carpet this year on May 13. The gala event will conclude on May 24.