Celina Jaitly pens heartbreaking birthday note for brother detained in UAE: ‘I will not give up on you…’

I miss us — our hilarious conversations, talking about the whole world, family we loved, family we did not like, our jokes and our endless laughter,” she wrote.

Not having you as a part of my life right now is one of the most distressing experiences of my existence.

You will always be my baby brother, Dumpy. Not Major Vikrant Kumar Jaitly. But the best Mama in the world..

In her birthday caption, Celina wrote: “Happy Birthday Bhai ….. I do not know how to reach you my baby brother but I will keep trying…. I will NOT give up on you ! My dearest baby 🤍

The heartfelt message comes amid an ongoing case in the Delhi High Court, where Celina has sought intervention from Indian authorities to facilitate communication with her brother. Earlier this month, the court directed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to appoint a nodal officer and coordinate with UAE officials to enable contact between the two.

Actor Celina Jaitly shared an emotional message for her brother, Major (Retd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly, on his birthday, drawing attention to his continued detention in the UAE. The note, posted on social media, reflects the prolonged legal struggle that has kept both siblings apart since September 2024.

She further said, “I miss our long drives to get paan in Mhow after dinner, evenings at Arabian Ranches in #Dubai with kids climbing all over you and meeting your course mates, cold beer by the bonfire in our parents’ garden, you writing letters to me from IMA & the valley, endless WhatsApp in Covid, you planning how you would train the twins plus one in squash, and running marathons together in spirit, dreaming without limits.

I miss everything — every conversation, every laugh, every shared silence and every silly fight.

The last time we spoke was on 26th August 2024, that big typical bitching session we always had. I never realised that I would not hear your voice again after that, not till today.

Today is your birthday, my baby. I want you to know how proud I am of you. I want you to know how deeply I love you. I stand by you. I fight for you. I will not stop until you are back home, back to Bharat 🇮🇳

Happy Birthday to the best Mama in the world 🐾 Juju loves you. Always 🤍.”

About the case Major Vikrant Kumar Jaitly, a retired Indian Army officer, has been detained in the UAE since September last year. Celina has been petitioning the Delhi High Court for his release. In its earlier order, the court asked the Centre to submit a fresh status report and stressed that during the next consular visit, Major Vikrant must be informed of his sister’s request to speak with him.

The MEA has also been directed to ensure that communication is facilitated at the earliest, either through the TAMM app or any other method permitted by UAE authorities. The matter is scheduled to be heard next on December 23.